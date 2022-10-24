An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly headbutting his domestic partner. Police were called to the Morgan Court residence of 39-year-old Oscar Velazquez-Aviles at approximately 2am Sunday on reports of a domestic assault. According to the victim, she was involved in an argument with the man when he head-butted her. She fell to the ground and may or may not have lost consciousness. The woman suffered a black eye and acute and lingering pain to the right side of her head.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO