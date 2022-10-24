ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale police seek suspect after girl, 10, says same man tried to snatch her twice

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvzoI_0il1XZKi00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida are actively searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy – twice in the same week.

The girl told police that the same man approached her both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, but she did not tell anyone about the abduction attempts until a witness intervened on her behalf during the second encounter, WSVN reported.

The victim’s mother told WPLG that her daughter said that the man parked his van on the side of the street, came over, opened the door, “and he asked her if she wants some candy.”

Surveillance video released Friday by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department shows the girl running away from the potential abductor, the TV station reported.

According to police, when the girl refused to enter the suspect’s black cargo van as she walked to school Wednesday morning, he tried to pull her into the vehicle, but a struggle ensued, and the girl escaped, WSVN reported.

The following morning, the girl said the same man approached her a second time, but a witness saw the exchange and asked if the girl was OK. When it became clear the child was frightened of the man claiming to be her grandfather, the witness told the girl to run.

“She runs to Bendle Elementary where she reports it to the staff,” Fort Lauderdale Det. Ali Adamson told the TV station.

The school, which the girl does not attend, contacted authorities, Fox News reported.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 40-year-old white man with short brown hair. A $5,000 reward is being offered for his capture, WPLG reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale

An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in

Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Off-Duty Broward Sheriff's deputy shot dog in Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs man rushed his dog to a veterinarian after it was shot by an off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy. Juan Oro said his girlfriend was taking their two dogs out for a walk in their neighborhood in the 4100 block of NW 114th Avenue and ran back to their unit to get their leashes. That's when they heard a gunshot.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway approaching Southeast Sixth Street. According to Fort Lauderdale police, it appears that the motorcycle was struck from...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

1 Dead, 3 Hurt, 1 Charged With DUI in Fiery Collision in Pompano Beach

One person is dead and three people required hospital treatment including a man accused of DUI following a fiery crash in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher Alexander Hoepker, 35, is facing charges that include DUI causing death, DUI causing serious injury, driving with an expired license, having a third DUI arrest, and other traffic infractions, records show.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report

Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 3 injured in fiery crash in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and West Sample Road. Investigators said that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy