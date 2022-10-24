Read full article on original website
Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
4 arrested after investigation into larcenies at several farms, rural homes in Iredell County, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from farms and rural homes throughout Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the investigation began earlier this month after a traffic stop near Lundy Road in Statesville. On Oct. […]
Nurse charged with murder and attempted murder was employed at multiple hospitals, health officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New details arise after a former Triad nurse is accused of murdering two of his patients and nearly another, according to police. Not only has former nurse Johnathan Hayes worked on and off at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for 15 years, but he has worked at some of the major hospital systems in the Triad.
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
15-year-old identified as 2nd victim in deadly shooting at Greensboro block party
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a deadly shooting at a Greensboro block party Tuesday night. The victim, Ronaldlee Snipes, was one of two killed that night, according to a Thursday news release from Greensboro police. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old North Carolina A&T State University […]
Video appears to show barricade suspect surrendering to Greensboro police
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro neighborhood road reopened after an hours-long barricade situation Wednesday night. Police said the whole thing ended peacefully. Still, many neighbors had to evacuate the area, hoping the danger didn't escalate. Police said shots were fired on Rotherwood Road between Acord Road and Bristol Road.
Greensboro police standoff ends into a peaceful arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said it has peacefully resolved a confrontation with a suspect who fired shots in a neighborhood. Officers said they responded to a shooting on Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect locked themselves inside...
Person barricaded in Greensboro home arrested after gunfire reported on Rotherwood Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police closed Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road on Wednesday night during an investigation into a shots fired call, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police were told about a person was firing a gun around 5 p.m., and the roads were reopened around 9 p.m. […]
'Rogue nurse' charged murder for giving deadly doses of insulin to North Carolina patients
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital. NEW: Who is John Hayes? Death penalty possible for nurse accused of patient murders. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two...
College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting
College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting
19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
Apartment residents react to large party that prompted police response
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Large rocks and bottles were thrown at Greensboro and Guilford County investigators following a call to a large “block party” Tuesday. Officers were called out to the Province Apartments on Houston Street in Greensboro. They were told that there were ten people gathered. After...
‘Success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman described as a “success coach” has been charged with abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Albemarle Police served the warrants following an investigation by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Lori Thomas Huneycutt, 40, was charged on Friday with three counts of abduction of children and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at block party that turned violent in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday thought they would find about 10 people, but they found more than 100 times that number, Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident during a Wednesday news conference about a separate shooting that happened less than 24 hours […]
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail. Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.
Halloween costumes & coats are dangerous when your child is in their car seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat!. Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween...
Former NC Senator Stan Bingham dies at 76
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The former State Senator, Stan Bingham, who served the Triad for over a decade died Thursday, according to Denton's town manager. Bingham represented Davidson and Guilford County residents in the Senate while working closely with the WFMY News 2 team on several occasions. Together, the...
