NWP So Cal is happy to announce the addition of our newest sales representative, Eric Domanic. National Wood Products, Inc. – So Cal announces that Eric Domanic has joined our sales department. Eric brings extensive experience to the team and is excited to join National Wood Products, Inc. During Eric’s 45 years in the lumber and plywood industry, he has forged strong relationships, some of which span three generations of small business owners. Eric believes that these relationships are at the heart of his many years of success and is looking forward to working with Kurt, Chris, and the entire NWP team.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO