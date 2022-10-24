Read full article on original website
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
Shots fired in moving car, driver killed
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One woman was killed in a shooting in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said. This was the second deadly shooting in the district in less than 24 hours. During an update, Third District Commander James Boteler said that they believe the woman, who was driving the car, was stopped […]
Ashland Police Investigating Death of Toddler
Child, 2, dies after found alone in Virginia motel; 2 suspects face neglect charges
ASHLAND, Va. - — A Virginia woman and her boyfriend were charged after her 2-year-old child, who was found alone in a motel room, died five days later, authorities said. According to a news release from the Ashland Police Department, Danielle Tulloss, 21, of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, 24, of Ashland, were arrested without incident. They were charged with child neglect and abuse, police said.
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found a...
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Ox Road in Fairfax
A motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
Minor injured in Prince William County shooting
DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court. The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.
Police: Masked abduction suspect forced juvenile into car at gunpoint in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.
Victims of deadly Fredericksburg police chase crash identified
There were five occupants total inside the suspect vehicle. The driver and one other occupant died on impact. The other three occupants were transported to Mary Washington Hospital and remain in critical condition.
Police investigating after Manassas hotel shooting leaves man injured
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting at outside a Manassas hotel in the early morning hours of Wednesday that left one man injured.
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
fox5dc.com
2 dead after armed robbery suspect vehicle crashes in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Two people are dead after the suspect vehicle in an armed robbery in Fredericksburg crashed into a tree on Tuesday, police say. The Fredericksburg Police Department received a call from an armed robbery victim in Spotsylvania County around 2:24 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim advised the 911 operator that the suspect vehicle was traveling into Fredericksburg on Lafayette Boulevard.
DCPS Chancellor promises review after bus driver arrested for DUI, others cited without valid licenses
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said three school bus drivers failed and endangered a group of D.C. elementary students on a field trip to Cox Farms Thursday. One of the drivers was reported to be two and a half times over the legal limit for alcohol in his blood. Two additional bus drivers were also cited for not having valid commercial licenses.
Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video
WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
fredericksburg.today
13 arrested in drug bust in Westmoreland County
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Operation ‘Hammer Down’ began with the execution of a search warrant and two arrests at a residence on New Monrovia Road in Westmoreland County. Items seized subsequent to the search warrant were narcotics, U.S. currency and paraphernalia. The following morning, an additional eleven...
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Fairfax hit-and-run, driver arrested
A driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries, and leaving the scene of the crash has been found and arrested.
Death of infant child investigated as homicide in DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are now investigating the death of a 1.5-month-old baby as a homicide. Just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2022, police were called to a home in the unit block of 61st Street, Northeast. When officers arrived they found an infant girl who was unconscious and unresponsive.
Two dead, three hospitalized in crash following police chase in Fredericksburg
Two people were killed and three more were hospitalized following a crash near Lee Hill.
