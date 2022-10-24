ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

DC News Now

Shots fired in moving car, driver killed

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One woman was killed in a shooting in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said. This was the second deadly shooting in the district in less than 24 hours. During an update, Third District Commander James Boteler said that they believe the woman, who was driving the car, was stopped […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WSOC Charlotte

Child, 2, dies after found alone in Virginia motel; 2 suspects face neglect charges

ASHLAND, Va. - — A Virginia woman and her boyfriend were charged after her 2-year-old child, who was found alone in a motel room, died five days later, authorities said. According to a news release from the Ashland Police Department, Danielle Tulloss, 21, of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, 24, of Ashland, were arrested without incident. They were charged with child neglect and abuse, police said.
ASHLAND, VA
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Minor injured in Prince William County shooting

DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court. The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

2 dead after armed robbery suspect vehicle crashes in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Two people are dead after the suspect vehicle in an armed robbery in Fredericksburg crashed into a tree on Tuesday, police say. The Fredericksburg Police Department received a call from an armed robbery victim in Spotsylvania County around 2:24 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim advised the 911 operator that the suspect vehicle was traveling into Fredericksburg on Lafayette Boulevard.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

DCPS Chancellor promises review after bus driver arrested for DUI, others cited without valid licenses

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said three school bus drivers failed and endangered a group of D.C. elementary students on a field trip to Cox Farms Thursday. One of the drivers was reported to be two and a half times over the legal limit for alcohol in his blood. Two additional bus drivers were also cited for not having valid commercial licenses.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

13 arrested in drug bust in Westmoreland County

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Operation ‘Hammer Down’ began with the execution of a search warrant and two arrests at a residence on New Monrovia Road in Westmoreland County. Items seized subsequent to the search warrant were narcotics, U.S. currency and paraphernalia. The following morning, an additional eleven...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Death of infant child investigated as homicide in DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives are now investigating the death of a 1.5-month-old baby as a homicide. Just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2022, police were called to a home in the unit block of 61st Street, Northeast. When officers arrived they found an infant girl who was unconscious and unresponsive.
WASHINGTON, DC
