CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roland Fanning is the energetic new baseball coach at Austin Peay State University. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about growing up in small-town Oklahoma, the importance of getting loud and talking trash in baseball, and his plans to “create chaos” with a unique new center field.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO