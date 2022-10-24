Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Marjorie Osborne
Marjorie Osborne, age 84, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Madewell officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Elsie Mae Phillips
A Celebration of Life service for Elsie Mae Phillips, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Alabama, will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born in...
clarksvillenow.com
Bobby Joe Pruitt
Bobby Joe Pruitt, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville. Bobby was born July 16, 1932, in Woodlawn, TN, to the late Eunice Pruitt and Mattie Baxter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mickle Pruitt and sisters, Mabel Burney and Annie Doris Pedigo.
clarksvillenow.com
Gisele McClay Rutherford
Mrs. Gisele McClay Rutherford was born May 26, 1958, to the proud parents, Nelson and Clinttie Vernice McClay of Clarksville, Tennessee. Gisele entered eternal rest on October 14, 2022. Gisele attended Clarksville public school systems and graduated from Clarksville High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was...
clarksvillenow.com
Robert Byard, Jr.
Robert Byard, Jr., age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 25, 1962, in Clarksville, TN. Robert enjoyed spending his free time riding his electric bicycle and drinking a few beers. He was a Jack of all trades who particularly enjoyed working as a plumber.
clarksvillenow.com
Rose Pennington
Rose Althea Pennington, 72, of Woodlawn, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family will receive friends 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with a Rosary Service being held at 5 p.m.
clarksvillenow.com
Sallie Bush
Sallie Mae Sullivan Bush was born on January 24, 1924, in McBean, Georgia to the union of Mary Cohen Sullivan and Seaborn Sullivan. She entered into rest on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her residence in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Sallie accepted Christ at an early age and united with Harmony Baptist...
clarksvillenow.com
Veterans United lends helping hand to Clarksville veteran at Bowen Combative Arts Academy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As part of its coast-to-coast #ThanksToVeterans RV Tour, the Veterans United Home Loans Tour visited Bowen Combative Arts Academy this week to help a fellow Army veteran make improvements to his place of business. Fifteen staff members from Veterans United, the nation’s No. 1...
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Fright on Franklin, G.H.O.S.T. at APSU, Fall Festival at Rotary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Spend the last weekend of October listening to scary stories and haunted music or participate in a costume contests and Halloween activities. Fright On Franklin: Downtown Clarksville celebrates Halloween with costume contests and trick or treating on Franklin Street this Saturday. The event lasts...
clarksvillenow.com
Dr. Harold S. Pryor Education Endowment will support APSU teaching students
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Foundation recently received a generous donation from the estate of Harold S. Pryor (‘46) to create an endowed scholarship for APSU students. To qualify for this scholarship, students must be enrolled full-time and seeking teaching licensure in Elementary Education K-5....
clarksvillenow.com
APSU baseball coach Roland Fanning on plan to create good chaos with the Govs | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roland Fanning is the energetic new baseball coach at Austin Peay State University. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about growing up in small-town Oklahoma, the importance of getting loud and talking trash in baseball, and his plans to “create chaos” with a unique new center field.
clarksvillenow.com
Spooky Special bus soon to haunt Clarksville with free Halloween rides | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Spooky Special bus from Clarksville Transit System will once again run amok on the streets of Clarksville. For more than 30 years the CTS Spooky Special has traveled around the city offering free rides for Halloween. On Thursday, 17 art students, grades 9-12,...
clarksvillenow.com
‘By the Way, Meet Vera Stark’ coming to Roxy Regional Theatre
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre is focusing a satirical lens on the obstacles Black actors face in the entertainment industry – both in the past and still today. Starring Clarksville native Adriane Wiley-Hatfield, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre...
clarksvillenow.com
Gateway Chamber Orchestra to celebrate 10 years of Bach performances in November
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents two masterpieces composed by J.S. Bach to celebrate the GCO’s 10th anniversary of Winter Baroque programming. The concert will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com
Fright on Franklin returns this weekend to downtown Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join us for an afternoon of spooky fun at the City of Clarksville’s annual Fright on Franklin presented by Altra Federal Credit Union, which will return to downtown Clarksville on Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 60...
clarksvillenow.com
Cumberland Winds Jazz Project to present 1940s Radio Days at Roxy Regional Theatre
CLARKSVILLE, TN – With a nod to yesteryear, the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project is teaming with Clarksville’s oldest professional live theatre this fall to recreate an old-time radio show from the 1940s. Traditional big band music will combine with radio skits, vintage advertisements, and maybe a war newsflash...
clarksvillenow.com
Teenage carjackers slept on floor at CPD office, chief points to need for juvenile center
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One is a 15-year-old repeat offender with nine charges of vehicle theft. Another is a 14-year-old repeat runaway, with four incidents so far. Both slept on the concrete floor of the interview room at the Clarksville Police Department this week, awaiting a hearing on...
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenage carjackers caught after police pursuit that reached from Clarksville into Kentucky | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two juvenile carjackers were caught by police after a pursuit that crossed north Clarksville and went into Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon. At about 3:37 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to PetSmart, 2784 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., after an 80-year-old man reported he was hit in the...
clarksvillenow.com
City plans 13 sidewalk projects to improve safety around Clarksville schools
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville, particularly after a serious accident involving a Clarksville High student. Part of the issue is that more students are now walking to school because of bus route changes. Starting...
clarksvillenow.com
Ferrari Stampi USA to expand at headquarters in Clarksville, adding 30 jobs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A company that creates molds and die for ceramic tiles will expand its Clarksville plant to add 30 new jobs over the next five years. Ferrari Stampi USA officials announced today that the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville, on Dunbar Cave Road.
Comments / 0