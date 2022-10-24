ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Marjorie Osborne

Marjorie Osborne, age 84, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Madewell officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Elsie Mae Phillips

A Celebration of Life service for Elsie Mae Phillips, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Alabama, will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born in...
Bobby Joe Pruitt

Bobby Joe Pruitt, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville. Bobby was born July 16, 1932, in Woodlawn, TN, to the late Eunice Pruitt and Mattie Baxter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mickle Pruitt and sisters, Mabel Burney and Annie Doris Pedigo.
Gisele McClay Rutherford

Mrs. Gisele McClay Rutherford was born May 26, 1958, to the proud parents, Nelson and Clinttie Vernice McClay of Clarksville, Tennessee. Gisele entered eternal rest on October 14, 2022. Gisele attended Clarksville public school systems and graduated from Clarksville High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was...
Robert Byard, Jr.

Robert Byard, Jr., age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 25, 1962, in Clarksville, TN. Robert enjoyed spending his free time riding his electric bicycle and drinking a few beers. He was a Jack of all trades who particularly enjoyed working as a plumber.
Rose Pennington

Rose Althea Pennington, 72, of Woodlawn, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family will receive friends 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with a Rosary Service being held at 5 p.m.
Sallie Bush

Sallie Mae Sullivan Bush was born on January 24, 1924, in McBean, Georgia to the union of Mary Cohen Sullivan and Seaborn Sullivan. She entered into rest on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her residence in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Sallie accepted Christ at an early age and united with Harmony Baptist...
Dr. Harold S. Pryor Education Endowment will support APSU teaching students

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Foundation recently received a generous donation from the estate of Harold S. Pryor (‘46) to create an endowed scholarship for APSU students. To qualify for this scholarship, students must be enrolled full-time and seeking teaching licensure in Elementary Education K-5....
APSU baseball coach Roland Fanning on plan to create good chaos with the Govs | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roland Fanning is the energetic new baseball coach at Austin Peay State University. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about growing up in small-town Oklahoma, the importance of getting loud and talking trash in baseball, and his plans to “create chaos” with a unique new center field.
‘By the Way, Meet Vera Stark’ coming to Roxy Regional Theatre

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre is focusing a satirical lens on the obstacles Black actors face in the entertainment industry – both in the past and still today. Starring Clarksville native Adriane Wiley-Hatfield, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre...
Gateway Chamber Orchestra to celebrate 10 years of Bach performances in November

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents two masterpieces composed by J.S. Bach to celebrate the GCO’s 10th anniversary of Winter Baroque programming. The concert will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville.
Fright on Franklin returns this weekend to downtown Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join us for an afternoon of spooky fun at the City of Clarksville’s annual Fright on Franklin presented by Altra Federal Credit Union, which will return to downtown Clarksville on Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 60...
Ferrari Stampi USA to expand at headquarters in Clarksville, adding 30 jobs

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A company that creates molds and die for ceramic tiles will expand its Clarksville plant to add 30 new jobs over the next five years. Ferrari Stampi USA officials announced today that the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville, on Dunbar Cave Road.
