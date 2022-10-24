Read full article on original website
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
Simu Liu’s comments on Chadwick Boseman at ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere spark outrage among fans
Marvel superstar Simu Liu is receiving backlash from fans for seemingly benign comments he made on the red carpet of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere when discussing the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Sporting an all-black fitted suit and matching black spectacles, Liu expressed his excitement at seeing how the...
‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite
With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
‘Wakanda Forever’ spear used to kill black widow. No, not THAT Black Widow
Actors often take home mementos, such as props, from projects they work on. This was the case with a spear used by actress Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye in the Black Panther films. Turns out this was a good thing, because Gurira used it to kill a black widow spider in her home. She talked about this scary experience on a recent appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.
‘Fantastic Four’ conspiracy theory suggests John Krasinski was hired just so people wouldn’t want him anymore
Few things sum up the fickle nature of modern fandom better than the casting of John Krasinski as Fantastic Four figurehead Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ever since it was first announced that a reboot for Marvel’s First Family was in the works, The Office...
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
An unintentionally creepy family-friendly Disney dud continues to get side-eyed and slated
Disney cornered the market on family-friendly entertainment a long time ago, but even the all-powerful Mouse House isn’t free from making the odd major misstep or two, of which 1999’s Inspector Gadget can definitely be considered a prominent example. The blockbuster adaptation of the beloved animated series came...
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
Leaked ‘Holiday Special’ trailer confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy cameo we’ve all been waiting for
Marvel Studios hasn’t been having the best of times when it comes to security, with the studio forced to upload the official teaser trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier than expected after it leaked online, and we can expect the same thing to happen imminently now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has followed suit.
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
An underrated sci-fi flop everyone forgets is part of a beloved franchise shoots for the streaming stars
Robin Williams’ Jumanji endures as a beloved family favorite, but the nascent franchise got injected with a massive new lease of life when Dwayne Johnson dusted off the property, retooled it as a blockbuster adventure saga, and steered Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level to a combined box office gross of almost $2 billion. And yet, Zathura remains unfairly overlooked, underrated, and ignored as part of the overall mythology.
The Netflix original sequel to an epic disaster that lost $100 million decapitates the platform’s Top 10
It sounds like a nightmarish fever dream, but did you know Netflix made a sequel to one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, one that’s directed by the guy who played Sergeant Qiang in the live-action Mulan remake, and was co-written by Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and former WWE wrestler A.J. Mendez? Because it exists, and Blade of the 47 Ronin has already been making a splash.
Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike
There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
‘Star Wars’ fans emotional as ‘Tales of the Jedi’ makes key ‘Attack of the Clones’ scene even more tragic
Tales of the Jedi dropped yesterday on Disney Plus, and everything in the show involving Count Dooku was straight fire. The Attack of the Clones character has previously been explored in novels and comics, but seeing him as a conflicted Jedi Master slowly realizing that the Senate is corrupt, that the Jedi Order is too wrapped up in rules to defend regular people, and making a lethal decision to permanently ally with Darth Sidious, made for great drama.
Fans barking over MCU return in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’
Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise were treated to a surprise today as Marvel dropped a trailer for the upcoming Holiday Special on Disney Plus. However, what really got fans barking was the inclusion of a very good girl: Cosmo the Space dog. While Cosmo only appears for...
Kevin Feige teases the return of the Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Secret Wars’
Even though Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has a director, screenwriter, villain, and release date in place, we’ve got a whole lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe content to get through before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are assembled again. As much as fans love to theorize and predict what’s going to...
‘Ironheart’ adds another name to its ever-growing cast
Another name has been added Ironheart‘s ensemble, and fans are ecstatic. This brand new cast member may not have a familiar name, but you will recognize her voice as she’s appeared in plenty of notable shows in the past. According to Deadline, Cree Summers will be joining Dominique...
A turgid spy thriller that aimed for sequels but missed by a mile thwarts World War III on streaming
The ratio of blockbuster action thrillers that come to theaters with the intention of launching a franchise compared to those that actually succeed is awfully skewed, but there was genuine hope that American Assassin could buck the trend and become a mid budget R-rated series with the potential to carry on for a long time.
