nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DHS receives federal approval to assist homeless families
Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for the final days of campaigning.
spectrumnews1.com
Fond du Lac lighthouse undergoing historic restoration
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Working on the stone base of a lighthouse is new for Cody Gruenke. But the skills and work are well ingrained in the mason with Mike Koenig Construction. Gruenke is one of the crewmembers giving the Lakeside Park Lighthouse in Fond du Lac an extensive renovation.
nbc15.com
Secretary of Labor tours Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in Deforest
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the importance of workforce training opportunities. Walsh, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, took a tour of the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center. The building is a recently expanded center in DeForest that has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on training in a variety of fields.
nbc15.com
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone. The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district. In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know.
nbc15.com
Section of E. Washington Ave. reopens as construction season ends
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As construction season winds down in Wisconsin, drivers on one downtown artery will be getting a little relief. The outbound lanes of E. Washington Ave. are back open between S. Franklin St. and S. Blair St. In its statement announcing the reopening, City of Madison Engineering...
nbc15.com
Share Your Holidays Donation event at ABS Global Deforest
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need.
nbc15.com
Share Your Holidays Drive Thru Food Donation
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need.
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison nears funding plan to built $37 million ramps to Town Madison
The city of Madison appears close to moving forward on building the $37 million ramps for westbound traffic on I-565 and creating an expressway for customers in Alabama’s largest city to access the isolated Town Madison development. The council is poised to vote next month on a funding plan...
spectrumnews1.com
Horizon West Condos: City of Waukesha files suit; potentially leaving condo owners on the hook for demolition cost
WAUKESHA, Wis.— The city of Waukesha filed a suit on Monday that would require condo owners to foot the bill for demolition of the Horizon West condo building. That means those condo owners may potentially be in charge of paying for the building to be knocked down if the suit is ruled in the city’s favor in court.
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
nbc15.com
MPD receives 2 grants to support mental health services, community police advisory board
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes revealed Wednesday that his agency has received two grants; one aimed at expanding mental health services and another to enhance collaboration between community police boards. The first grant provides $175,000 to create more mental health and wellness programs, explained City...
nbc15.com
RSV cases in Madison continue to rise
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for the final days of campaigning.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of visits each month has jumped drastically in recent months, setting record numbers for the pantry. “We’re seeing upwards of 500, 600; that is our new normal,” said manager of the pantry’s food securities program, Catie Badsing....
wortfm.org
WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes
Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Check conifer trees for severe root disease
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released earlier this month information alerting the public to risk of severe root disease in conifer trees. According to the release, the public is asked to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion...
Hundreds make use of Madison’s temporary men’s shelter
Hundreds of people in the Madison area have already made use of the city's newest men's shelter--just two week after it opened.
oshkoshnorthstar.org
School board to decide the future of Merrill School building
At the regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 26, the Oshkosh Area School District board members will vote to determine the future of the soon-to-be vacant Merrill School building. The school district plans to demolish the school and use that area for an Olympic size track and field. According to Deputy Superintendent...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Army National Guard joins special Thursday Share Your Holidays event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard were enlisted Thursday afternoon for a special NBC15 Share Your Holidays food donation drive. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at ABS Global, Inc, at 1525 River Road, in DeForest. Employees at ABS Global helped get the event off to a huge start with multiple challenges within the company that raised over 750 lbs. of food.
