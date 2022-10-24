ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DHS receives federal approval to assist homeless families

The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for the final days of campaigning. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for the final days of campaigning. Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Fond du Lac lighthouse undergoing historic restoration

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Working on the stone base of a lighthouse is new for Cody Gruenke. But the skills and work are well ingrained in the mason with Mike Koenig Construction. Gruenke is one of the crewmembers giving the Lakeside Park Lighthouse in Fond du Lac an extensive renovation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Secretary of Labor tours Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in Deforest

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the importance of workforce training opportunities. Walsh, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, took a tour of the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center. The building is a recently expanded center in DeForest that has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on training in a variety of fields.
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

Section of E. Washington Ave. reopens as construction season ends

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As construction season winds down in Wisconsin, drivers on one downtown artery will be getting a little relief. The outbound lanes of E. Washington Ave. are back open between S. Franklin St. and S. Blair St. In its statement announcing the reopening, City of Madison Engineering...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Share Your Holidays Donation event at ABS Global Deforest

The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Share Your Holidays Drive Thru Food Donation

The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison nears funding plan to built $37 million ramps to Town Madison

The city of Madison appears close to moving forward on building the $37 million ramps for westbound traffic on I-565 and creating an expressway for customers in Alabama’s largest city to access the isolated Town Madison development. The council is poised to vote next month on a funding plan...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
ARLINGTON, WI
nbc15.com

RSV cases in Madison continue to rise

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for the final days of campaigning. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Candidates for Iowa County...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of visits each month has jumped drastically in recent months, setting record numbers for the pantry. “We’re seeing upwards of 500, 600; that is our new normal,” said manager of the pantry’s food securities program, Catie Badsing....
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wortfm.org

WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes

Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

DNR: Check conifer trees for severe root disease

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released earlier this month information alerting the public to risk of severe root disease in conifer trees. According to the release, the public is asked to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion...
WISCONSIN STATE
oshkoshnorthstar.org

School board to decide the future of Merrill School building

At the regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 26, the Oshkosh Area School District board members will vote to determine the future of the soon-to-be vacant Merrill School building. The school district plans to demolish the school and use that area for an Olympic size track and field. According to Deputy Superintendent...
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Army National Guard joins special Thursday Share Your Holidays event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard were enlisted Thursday afternoon for a special NBC15 Share Your Holidays food donation drive. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at ABS Global, Inc, at 1525 River Road, in DeForest. Employees at ABS Global helped get the event off to a huge start with multiple challenges within the company that raised over 750 lbs. of food.
DEFOREST, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy