The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. On Oct. 19, Idaho Fish Game received a call from the owner of Christensen Custom Cuts in Montpelier regarding the discovery of 4 rear deer quarters that had been illegally discarded in a dumpster in front of his business. The owner, Rick Christensen, told Fish and Game that in his professional opinion the quarters seemed to be in good condition, and even appeared to have been properly cleaned and hung to age, with no apparent reason for discarding the meat.

MONTPELIER, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO