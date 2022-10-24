Read full article on original website
Woman accused in violent abduction wants to plead guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A woman arrested for her alleged involvement in a violent 2020 kidnapping has changed her plea to guilty. Tabatha McKnight, 39, was charged with felony burglary, felony intimidation of a witness, felony harboring a felon, misdemeanor attempt to commit violent injury and misdemeanor battery in March 2020.
Former sheriff gets probation for pulling gun on LDS youth group
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Thomas Rowland has been sentenced to three years probation. Four underage victims spoke during a sentencing hearing Tuesday, each of whom echoed the fact that they continue to suffer from ongoing fear and anxiety dating back to the night Rowland pulled a gun on them.
21-year-old man and juvenile arrested for LDS church vandalism
POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection to vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. According to documents, he caused over $1,000 worth of damage. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.
Your guide to Halloween events in east Idaho
Oct. 31, 3 – 5 p.m. Historic Downtown Pocatello is hosting trick or treating for kids as Old Town businesses hand out candy. Oct. 29, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A in Ammon is throwing its “Boo! Fall Festival” trunk-or-treat. Transforming the restaurant’s southside parking lot into a haunted house, candy and merchandise will be distributed from local businesses, including EastIdahoNews.com.
Two hospitalized after head-on crash near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on...
2 taken to hospital after driver crosses center line and slams into SUV
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. on Monday at U S91 near Tyhee Road, North of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US 91 with no lights...
Rear quarters of deer found in Montpelier dumpster
The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. On Oct. 19, Idaho Fish Game received a call from the owner of Christensen Custom Cuts in Montpelier regarding the discovery of 4 rear deer quarters that had been illegally discarded in a dumpster in front of his business. The owner, Rick Christensen, told Fish and Game that in his professional opinion the quarters seemed to be in good condition, and even appeared to have been properly cleaned and hung to age, with no apparent reason for discarding the meat.
Rolling closure scheduled Thursday night on I-15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Beginning Thursday at 10 p.m., there will be a rolling road closure on I-15 near Chubbuck Road to allow Idaho Power to remove a power line from over the roadway. A rolling road closure is a method of slowing or stopping traffic to temporarily clear a portion of the roadway so work can be performed safely. Pacing vehicles are used to create a gap in traffic so construction work can be done without endangering the traveling public.
Halloween in Pocatello then and now
POCATELLO — As a trading center and transportation hub, Pocatello has been host to numerous cultures and the traditions of Halloween. Here’s a look at the Gate City’s history with the holiday as well as what to expect this year. Stopping tricks with treats. As settlers made...
Republican incumbent Hough challenged by familiar Democrat for Bannock Commission
POCATELLO — Two years ago, Republican Jeff Hough beat Democrat challenger Lisa Alexander to retain the Bannock County Commission’s 2nd District seat. The two will square off again in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. EastIdahoNews.com sent both candidates the same eight questions. Candidates were required to...
New Pocatello coffee shop selling locally sourced products with community benefits
POCATELLO — A new coffee shop in downtown Pocatello sells locally sourced products, with a portion of every sale going to regional non-profit groups. Glean Coffee is named after the company’s primary concepts. As co-owner Emma Theander explained, coffee gleanings are the leftover coffee beans that are not collected during harvest and are later gathered to be used for the benefit of a community.
Shelley High School’s mascot ranked 2nd in national poll, could win first place with your vote
SHELLEY – In a nationwide contest for best high school mascot, Shelley High School is faring quite well. Scorebook Live, a news website for high school sports nationwide, recently launched a competition to find the best mascot in America. Thousands of schools entered the contest and fans had a chance to vote for their favorite.
ISU gets nuclear reactor simulator to train students in real-world scenarios
POCATELLO — A new addition puts the Idaho State University College of Technology at the forefront of training future nuclear technicians and control operators. Installed in August, the small modular nuclear reactor simulator allows ISU to train operators and technicians in real-world circumstances. “At ISU, nuclear operations students experience...
