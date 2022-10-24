ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carscoops

Ford Ordered To Pay Software Company $105 Million In Trade Secrets Case

A federal jury has ordered Ford to pay Versata Software a total of $104.6 million in damages for its improper use of the software company’s product. The ruling will see the automaker pay $82.2 million for breaching its contract with Versata and $22.4 million for trade secret misappropriation. The...
Variety

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis Promote Five Executives Across Firm

Top communications agency Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis set several promotions on Wednesday, bolstering executive leadership in offices across the country. Amelia Makin and Andrew Stein have been promoted to executive vice president roles, while Gabrielle Lee was elevated to senior vice president, diversity equity inclusion and accessibility and multicultural communications. Hollywood fixture Brooke Blumberg was named senior vice president of awards and content. Additionally, the firm also welcomed Alejandro Grau last year as senior vice president, leading the company’s San Francisco office. ”These announcements recognize the outstanding contributions and leadership that this group of executives provide, with each bringing unique skills and experiences that...
TechRadar

10 mindblowing facts and statistics about ransomware attacks

Ransomware attacks are on the increase and are one of the biggest threats facing individuals and businesses that have anything to do with the online world. Considering just about everyone is connected to the internet in one way or another, that’s undeniably worrying. Of even more concern are the crazy facts and figures surrounding the seemingly unstoppable rise of the ransomware crimewave.
The Associated Press

Flock Freight appoints Chris Pickett as new Chief Operations Officer

ENCINITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Flock Freight ®, a technology company that is creating a smarter, more sustainable supply chain using patented technology, today announced it will be promoting Chief Strategy Officer Chris Pickett to the newly-added Chief Operations Officer (COO) role. As Flock Freight’s first COO, Pickett will oversee Flock’s daily operations, as the company continues to fundamentally change the way freight moves and offer the most sustainable solution for shippers and carriers – shared truckload – in an industry overdue for innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005288/en/ Chris Pickett, Flock Freight (Photo: Business Wire)
