cbs19news
Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Catholic School holds day of service
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Catholic School held a day of service where students had the opportunity to learn more about their community. “It’s been really fun. I’ve enjoyed getting to know these people. All their stories, they are so different. It’s nice to get to know the individual person,” Stella Gustifson said.
NBC 29 News
Monticello giving out free tour tickets to PVCC and UVA students
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello has launched a pilot program for this academic school year. The program will give free tour tickets to Piedmont Virginia Community College and University of Virginia students. Students can choose from two different options: a self-guided tour, or the Gardens and Grounds pass. Students...
NBC 29 News
BRAFB hosts Shop to Stop Hunger at Kroger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank hosted its ninth annual Shop to Stop Hunger event at the Rio Hill Kroger on Thursday, October 27. The event sent shopping contestants racing down aisles to fill their carts with shelf-stable groceries to be donated to the food pantry.
NBC 29 News
Legaci Eats hosts Hark the Bells
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the leaves are just starting to change, some Charlottesville organizations are gearing up for the holidays. Legaci Eats, a non-profit food truck and community kitchen says it is working to make Christmas special for all. It’s matching families in need with others willing to sponsor gifts for children.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Fire Department holds annual awards ceremony
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department hosted its annual awards and recognition ceremony. The ceremony included swearing in the interim fire chief and deputy chief, as well as announcing the firefighter of the year for 2021 and 2022. CFD also acknowledged promotions, retirements, and improvements that have been...
NBC 29 News
People’s Coalition accuses ACPD of racial profiling, ACPD responds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, the People’s Coalition calling out the Albemarle County Police Department for racial profiling, pointing to one thing in particular. 20% of the people being pulled over by Albemarle County police are Black, even though...
NBC 29 News
William Monroe girls volleyball team donates $1000 to Sentara Martha Jefferson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson received a donation to its women’s health and breast cancer program from the William Monroe girls volleyball teams. The team presented Sentara with the check on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The varsity and JV volleyball teams raised over $1000 to donate to the...
WHSV
JMU sends message about Halloween weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween weekend is a popular time for college students to get together. JMU has a plan in place to help make sure everyone stays safe. Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s communication director said one thing the university does is sends messages to students reminding them of safe and responsible actions when the weekend comes. It’s a team effort to help enforce those actions.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
wvtf.org
25-mile bike trail planned from Cville to Afton
Allie Hill loves to ride her bike, and she admires cyclists who make the trip from Oregon to Virginia – riding here on Route 76, but she worries about their safety. “What I’ve heard time and time again from people who take Route 76 cross country is the most dangerous state is Virginia. The rumble strips and the lack of a shoulder and cars going very fast make it incredibly unsafe and unwelcoming.”
WHSV
Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bingo benefit was held Wednesday night at the Verona Moose Lodge raising money for lifetime firefighter Mike Buchanan. He worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company from 2000 to 2015. The event included many rounds of bingo, food, door prizes, and raffle prizes. One...
Augusta Free Press
Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
visitstaunton.com
5 Top Tacos in Staunton
Are you team hard taco or soft taco? Steak or chicken? Salsa or guacamole? This endlessly versatile food was first officially eaten in Mexican silver mines. Popular because they were easy to carry and didn’t need utensils, tacos have since traveled the world and evolved to incorporate all sorts of available ingredients. Despite the name meaning “light lunch,” Americans crunch through 4 and a half billion tacos each year. Taco Tuesday only comes once a week, but fortunately, Staunton restaurants serve them every day. Here’s our guide to the best taco spots in Staunton.
NBC 29 News
CPD searching for Downtown Mall shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall early Sunday, but investigators are releasing few details. The Charlottesville Police Department announced just before 5 p.m. Monday, October 24, that what started as a fight inside a restaurant ended with...
NBC 29 News
Dairy Market hosts pumpkin painting party for Totes Tuesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pumpkin party at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville is giving kids the chance to get in on the seasonal spirit. The market holds Totes Tuesdays for kids every week. Oct. 25, they got to paint pumpkins and do other activities. “They’ve made cookies, done arts...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices are going down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
