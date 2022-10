HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson proclaimed himself “ready to roll” despite a lingering hamstring injury Wednesday ahead of Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Wilson was a limited participant in practice at the Harrow School outside London and coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic. “I feel great, ready to roll,” Wilson said. “I’m super locked in and ready to hopefully get a big win in London.” Wilson, who was held out of Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets by Hackett because of a strained hamstring, estimated he stayed on his feet for half of the eight-hour flight to Britain.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO