Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Runnels, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Callahan, northern Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties through 400 AM CDT At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Winters Lake, or near Crews, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clyde, Winters, Baird, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Lawn, Novice, Eula, Dudley, Potosi, Bradshaw, Rowden, Silver Valley, Crews, Oplin, Camp Tonkawa, Lake Coleman, Ovalo, Drasco and Admiral. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 297 and 311. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLEMAN...SOUTHEASTERN RUNNELS AND NORTHERN CONCHO COUNTIES At 311 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benoit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Talpa around 320 AM CDT. Valera around 340 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Concho, Irion, Tom Green by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coke; Concho; Irion; Tom Green A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Coke, Tom Green, Runnels, western Concho and southeastern Irion Counties through 315 AM CDT At 219 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from eastern Coke County south through Tom Green County, and into southeastern Irion County, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Angelo, Ballinger, Robert Lee, Mertzon, Paint Rock, Christoval, Maverick, Bronte, Miles, Lowake, Wall, Grape Creek, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Hatchel, Veribest, Knickerbocker, Vancourt, Lake Nasworthy, Tankersley and Eola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
