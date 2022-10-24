Effective: 2022-10-29 04:00:00 Expires: 2022-10-30 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CHST SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CHST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone and a High Surf Warning with dangerously large breaking waves of 12 to 15 feet. There will be a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 4 AM Saturday, then again from 6 AM Sunday to 6 PM Sunday. For the High Surf Warning, from 4 AM Saturday to 6 AM Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A large, long period north swell with create hazardous to dangerous surf along north facing reefs through Sunday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents are likely.

