weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County, Southwest Utah, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southwest Utah; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations, and create pockets of blowing dust. A few power outages are possible.
The Weather Channel
Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23
Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 23:30:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 08:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and from flood waters of the Rio Blanco river is expected. * WHERE...Naguabo. * WHEN...Until 715 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1022 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Minor flooding is already occurring along the Rio Blanco river in Naguabo. The intersection of road 31 with highway 53, and road 191 could be impassable. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naguabo and Rio Blanco.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Severe weather set to impact the central U.S. Monday will bring risks of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 16:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-10-26 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Until 7 PM SST * At 400 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall over the islands. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 402 AOAULI ASO LULU OKETOPA 26 2022 UA FAAAUAU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua * SE`IA OO I LE 7 PM SST * I LE 400 PM, sa ripotia mai i le Ofisa o le Tau i Tafuna timuga mamafa i luga o le atunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 17:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-26 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT INTERSTATE 15 NEAR MONIDA PASS At 533 PM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located north of Spencer to Monida Pass. Locations impacted include Monida Pass and Humphrey. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Salt Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Salt Basin County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways, including portions of Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 550 over the Continental Divide.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Salt Basin County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 23:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Any remaining snow will continue to diminish during the overnight hours.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 23:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Any remaining snow will continue to diminish during the overnight hours.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 04:00:00 Expires: 2022-10-30 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CHST SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CHST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone and a High Surf Warning with dangerously large breaking waves of 12 to 15 feet. There will be a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 4 AM Saturday, then again from 6 AM Sunday to 6 PM Sunday. For the High Surf Warning, from 4 AM Saturday to 6 AM Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A large, long period north swell with create hazardous to dangerous surf along north facing reefs through Sunday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents are likely.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLEMAN...SOUTHEASTERN RUNNELS AND NORTHERN CONCHO COUNTIES At 311 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benoit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Talpa around 320 AM CDT. Valera around 340 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 00:55:00 Expires: 2022-10-28 03:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM AST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and increased streamflow is occurring along Rio Guanajibo, which has reached minor flood stage. * WHERE...Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 200 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1153 PM AST, River gauge reports indicated that Rio Guanajibo has surpassed flood stage level of 20 feet, now at 20.97 feet and increasing.
