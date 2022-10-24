Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Coleman; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Callahan, northern Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties through 400 AM CDT At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Winters Lake, or near Crews, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clyde, Winters, Baird, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Lawn, Novice, Eula, Dudley, Potosi, Bradshaw, Rowden, Silver Valley, Crews, Oplin, Camp Tonkawa, Lake Coleman, Ovalo, Drasco and Admiral. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 297 and 311. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO