Read full article on original website
Related
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is In The Heart Of Greeley
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?
A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
BIPOC Alliance Brings Larimer County Closer Together
The Black, Indigenous and People of Color of Larimer County (BIPOC Alliance) are out to bring our community closer together. Within their safe and wholesome space, BIPOC Alliance is bringing fun activities and peer support to its Larimer County members. This week, "Tuned In to NoCo" got to speak with...
Check Out The New And Revamped Archery Range In Windsor
Do you like shooting bow and arrows or know someone that does? Windsor has the spot for you, well it's actually been a spot for a while but now it's bigger, better, new and improved and all that sort of stuff. The Town of Windsor just had a ribbon cutting...
Traffic Trouble: Busy Stretch of Mulberry Street to Be Closed Oct 28-31
Road closures don't often make for "hot news," but when it comes to a pretty important stretch of a major artery in Fort Collins, an exception is made. The City of Fort Collins put out a release on the day before the closure, which doesn't give travelers a lot of notice, especially with Halloween festivities happening during the timeframe.
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
First Snowfall Of The Season Forecasted In Fort Collins This Week
And while yes, most of the snow is expected to stay in the mountains, there is some forecasted for Fort Collins and throughout Northern Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Whatever does fall won't last too long as things are...
Young Woman Reported Missing After Going Out To Bars Alone In Fort Collins
A young woman has just been reported missing by Fort Collins Police, and now officials are seeking the public's help in locating her. On Monday night (Oct. 24) at around 11:20 p.m. local time, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) received a report of found property that had been left near a bar in downtown Fort Collins.
Colorado’s Hidden Gem For Fall Colors Is Here In Fort Collins
Fall in Colorado is pretty epic. The aspens are legendary and the postcard worthy views are famous to people both to people that have lived here all their lives and to ones that have never even stepped foot in the state. From mid September through the end of October you...
Grass Fire North of Boulder Prompts Road Closure, Evacuation Warning
With many still dealing with the devastation of 2021's Marshall Fire near Boulder, any smoke in the area can be unnerving. Boulder County Sheriff's Office began working a grass fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, north of the city in the Allens Lake area, around 2:45 p.m. At that time, they estimated the fire to be 8-10 acres.
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado
A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heart warming thanks to some pretty awesome woman in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Joshua Puls
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
One Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Johnstown
A male suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Johnstown. According to the original press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 21) when a LCSO deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road.
Here’s Why Tourists Need to Leave Colorado Elk Alone
A man is lucky to be alive after a merciful Elk spared his life. According to a report from the New York Post, a tourist visiting Estes Park in Colorado got way too close for comfort to an Elk and learned a hard lesson. Rutting Season In Colorado. Rutting season...
This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree
This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It
It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
Donate Blood and Save Up to Three Lives With Houska Automotive Oct. 28th
This fall, Houska Automotive is hosting its 21st blood drive on Friday, October 28th at the Garth Englund Blood Center in Fort Collins and they want you there! The drive will be held from 7am-1pm and anyone with a valid ID can participate. Houska Automotive's Vice President, LJ Houska, told...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0