Read full article on original website
Related
Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
When it comes to speed, accuracy, and friendly service, which fast food chain is really the best? A new report shows it may not be who you think.
CNET
Halloween Deals and Freebies from McDonald's, Burger King, Krispy Kreme and More
Halloween is right around the corner, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still enjoy delicious deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s....
msn.com
KFC is Slinging $1 Zinger Burgers and Popcorn Chicken For a Very Strange Reason
Some marketing campaigns just make perfect sense. From Old Spice’s “Man your man could smell like” to Fireball Whisky’s glow-in-the-dark RTDs, the wide world of product promotion has given us some gems over the years. The latest effort from fast food legend KFC’s might not quite be on that level, but it matters little. The chicken chain has just revealed a monster promotion that will see Zinger burgers fly off the shelves for $1, along with $1 Popcorn chicken, $1 Twisters and a whole lot more. Why? Well, in a somewhat bizarre move, it’s a celebration of left-handed people.
McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's
Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu
Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
LongHorn Steakhouse Vs Texas Roadhouse: Which Is Better?
Though the once-mighty steakhouse has declined in popularity over the years in the United States, a few remaining chains are still going strong. Depending on where you live, you are likely not too far away from the familiar sights of these popular restaurants, with their dinner rolls, filet mignons, and twice baked potatoes beckoning us to stop by for dinner. In the world of steakhouse chains, you will find a lot of similarities, particularly between LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse.
I tried Taco Bell's new loaded nacho fries, and they're so good I want to order them every day
Taco Bell's newest dish features seasoned fries topped with grilled steak, cheddar cheese, and a delicious new hot sauce from TRUFF.
The Internet Is Once Again Floored Over How The McDonald's McRib Is Made
A rotating fan-favorite at McDonald's, the McRib has a long history of disappearing from the franchise's menu and returning in valor ... over and over and over again. According to Thrillist, the barbecue pork rib sandwich debuted in 1983 and subsequently earned the nickname "McFlop" due to its poor performance on the menu. Over the years, McDonald's has removed, replaced, and reinstated the sandwich dozens of times. There's no definite answer as to why it's such an unpredictable item on their menu, but many McDonald's customers are less concerned with its history of inconsistency and more concerned with how it's made.
McDonald's Is Offering $1 Fries Until 2023
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but if you haven't started any of your holiday shopping yet, you're already a bit behind the eight ball. Sure, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet. However, according to a recent Bankrate survey, half of this year's winter shoppers have either already started shopping, or plan to start knocking items off of their list, by October 31, which, by the way, is in just five short days.
Taco Bell Adds Two Unique (and Cheesy) New Tacos to its Menu
Comfort food means different things to different people. It could be something your mom made, a traditional food from wherever you may be from, or a dish that brings out memories in you that simply make that meal special. For some, that's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup while...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Is Arby's Bourbon Launch a Glimpse of What's to Come for Fast Food Brands?
"As more and more Gen Z consumers come of legal drinking age, we'll continue to see brands experiment in this space," Claire Lancaster told Newsweek.
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
Thrillist
We Tried Taco Bell's New Grilled Dipping Tacos & They're Very, Very Cheesy
Taco Bell seems worried you won’t have a reason to whip through its drive-thru. It brought back Mexican Pizza. It brought back the Enchirito. It just launched Truff Loaded Nacho Fries. And it has unveiled a pile of new menu items it is testing at select locations. One of...
Taco Bell brings back Nacho Fries, introduces new menu item
On Wednesday, the Mexican fast food chain said in an email that it was relaunching the Nacho Fries, but with a twist
Albany Herald
No, McDonald's Isn't Getting Rid of the McRib
Very few fast-food items achieve iconic status. Aside from McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report Big Mac and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King's Whopper, it's hard to argue that any sandwich has reached that level.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's makes permanent menu change with new McCrispy burger
Fans of McDonald's are used to menu changes when special burgers or chicken items are introduced for a limited time. Less common are permanent changes to the food and drinks offered by the fast-food giant. But in seven days time, on Wednesday, October 19, a new burger is being launched...
Mashed
146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0