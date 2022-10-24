GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO