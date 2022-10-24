Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS MAN DEAD AND WOMAN INJURED AFTER GUNSHOTS HEARD ON WREN DRIVE
Earlier today, on October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Grand Forks Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Dr. for a report of shots fired. The initial arriving officers located a deceased adult male subject lying in a driveway. Officers immediately conducted a sweep of the adjacent house and located a second adult female subject with an obvious gunshot wound. The female was transported to Altru ER for medical treatment, and her current status is unknown.
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks Police continue to investigate death, injuries in shots fired call
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police continue to investigate after a shots fired call Wednesday morning that led to two bodies being found. The Department tells WDAY Radio that officers were first dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Drive around 10:40 a.m, where they found a man who was dead lying in the driveway of the home with gunshot wounds.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD reports shooting in south GF
One man is dead and a woman hospitalized in a south Grand Forks shooting this morning. Grand forks Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers were called to the 300 block of Wren Drive around 10:40 a.m. Lt. Stein says the woman was found on scene with a gunshot wound. She...
kvrr.com
Grand Forks apartment building catches fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – No one is hurt during a fire at an apartment building. Crews went to the 2700 block of South 25th Street. They saw smoke coming from a ground level unit. The fire department says the flames were quickly put out and damage to the...
valleynewslive.com
Gilby man extricated from vehicle after crashing into tree
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 59-year-old Gilby man has serious injuries after driving into a ditch and hitting a tree. Highway Patrol says he was driving a 1996 GMC Sierra heading northbound on 26th St. NE, just north of the 35th Ave. NE intersection. After striking the tree, the man became pinned and needed to be extricated. He was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
valleynewslive.com
Walsh County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing man
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Walsh County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man. They are looking for 67-year-old James Ray Hajicek, who was last seen at his home in rural Park River on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walsh County...
kvrr.com
Tuberculosis Case Investigated In Nelson County, North Dakota
NELSON CO., N.D. (KVRR) — An active Tuberculosis case in Nelson County is being investigated by the North Dakota Department of Health and Nelson-Griggs District Health Unit. The person with TB has been asked to isolate at home until they are no longer infectious. All people who were exposed...
valleynewslive.com
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
kvrr.com
Fire Crews Quickly Take Down Unattached Garage Fire in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Fire scorches an unattached garage in north Grand Forks. The call came in around three Monday afternoon to the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North. Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the garage and quickly put the fire out. There is extensive...
valleynewslive.com
Woman killed in Ramsey County crash
Ramsey County, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman was killed in a rollover crash in Ramsey County, North Dakota, Friday night. Highway Patrol says a 1997 Chevrolet S10 and was travelling northbound on ND Highway 1, South of Nekoma, when it entered the east ditch. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle crossed the centerline, and rolled an undetermined number of times, coming to a halt in the west ditch.
KNOX News Radio
Fire heavily damages GF garage
A fire heavily damaged a garage in north Grand Forks on Monday afternoon. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the blaze at 1124 6th Avenue North around 3:00 p.m. When crews arrived the structure was heavily involved with flames. A small shed nearby was also damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation but it has been ruled unintentional. There were no injuries.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
valleynewslive.com
Iconic Grand Forks Halloween house aims to make holiday more inclusive
GRAND FORKS N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sitting on the sidelines for the last two years due to COVID-19, a popular Grand Forks Halloween house is opening its door back up to trick-or-treaters. They say this year they’re expecting nearly 5,000 kids to ring the doorbell. You read that right; 5,000.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS SWAT TEAM RESPONDS TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT IN CROOKSTON
On Sunday, October 16, the Grand Forks SWAT team responded to a domestic violence incident on Leonard Ave in Crookston, near the junkyard on the south side of town. There was a report of a woman injured and many weapons in the home. One man was taken into custody after the SWAT team arrived and resolved the issue.
und.edu
College Town Grand Forks on grand display
Seventh UND Piano Fest shows city, University at their cultural best. Recently, Grand Forks was named one of the Top 5 College Towns in America. And on Saturday, an event on the UND campus helped show why. The event was the Seventh UND Piano Fest, and as it unfolded in...
und.edu
Finalists named for College of Nursing & Professional Disciplines deanship
Open forums will be held Nov. 1 for Margaret Moss, Nov. 7 for Maridee Shogren. Two finalists have been invited to interview for the College of Nursing & Professional Disciplines deanship at the University of North Dakota. The new hire will be the first permanent dean since early 2019, when then-Dean Gayle Roux stepped down.
