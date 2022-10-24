Read full article on original website
Manuel Ochoa
3d ago
That's exactly was wrong with today's generation. Back in my days you got into bar brawl you took it outside and the other guys in the bar made a circle so you can go one on one fight and keep the fight clean and fair. And sometimes if one of the guys backed down the fight was over and everybody went home that night.
Coodie Cat
3d ago
I'm glad Justin got justice he didn't deserve to be shot. the other dude was a coward after gettin his butt whipped out there.
NOLA.com
Man charged in deadly Metairie shooting spree found mentally competent to stand trial
Sean Barrette, the Metairie man charged with killing three people while indiscriminately shooting at vehicles in Jefferson Parish over a two-week period in the summer of 2019, has been declared mentally competent to stand trial. Judge Scott Schlegel of the 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna made the ruling Wednesday...
NOLA.com
17-year-old convicted of abducting Metairie couple, forcing them to drive to bank
A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday convicted a teenager of kidnapping an elderly couple from their Metairie home and forcing them to drive to a bank in an attempt to steal money from their account, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Alexsy Mejia, 17, of Kenner, was found guilty...
NOLA.com
Update: Accused robber who escaped Assumption jail found in Jefferson Parish; jailer resigns
An accused armed robber who scaled "security measures" and escaped the Assumption Parish Detention Center was captured Thursday on Jefferson Parish's west bank and one jail employee has resigned over this week's breach, the sheriff said. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed...
Kenner teen to serve at least 25 years for kidnapping elderly Metairie couple
A Kenner kid convicted of kidnapping awaits formal sentencing. “A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 26) found Alexsy Mejia guilty of entering an elderly Metairie couple’s home to rob them
NOLA.com
After man killed while responding to friend's call for help, defendant sentenced to 50 years
A Kenner man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he admitted killing his girlfriend's male friend who had come to check on her after the couple had a heated argument, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Keith Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, obstruction of justice and being...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Algiers carjacking victim fights back
According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, just before 9 a.m., an armed man opened the door of a vehicle located in the 3400 block of Vespasian Blvd. with a 36-year-old woman inside.
WAPT
They were wrongfully convicted of a crime committed at the hands of a cop. Now, they are free
Three New Orleans men who were incarcerated for almost three decades are now free. This comes as all three were found to be wrongly convicted of a murder after new evidence linked the murder to former NOPD officer Len Davis. Davis is currently serving a death row sentence. Kunta Gable,...
fox8live.com
Woman accused of firing gun from moving car in New Orleans gets house arrest pending charging decision
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman accused of firing guns with another woman from a moving car toward a New Orleans interstate overpass last week was ordered released to house arrest Wednesday (Oct. 26) by an Orleans Parish magistrate commissioner. India Fazande’s bond was set at $5,000 by commissioner...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police suspend demoted captain 120 days for double dipping
New Orleans police Lt. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for four months over a slew of policy violations related to off-duty work, just weeks after she was demoted from her district commander post for what the Police Department called performance issues. Richardson’s suspension of 120 calendar days is the maximum...
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
Suspected dealer in custody after teen dies of likely overdose, 2nd teen hospitalized
NEW ORLEANS — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old man is in custody after two early morning suspected overdoses left one teenage girl dead and a teenage boy hospitalized. The incidents both occurred in Galliano Thursday morning before 8 a.m. The sheriff’s office says Blayne Terrebonne...
NOLA.com
2 killed in separate shootings in Plum Orchard and Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A man and a woman were killed in separate overnight shootings in the city, New Orleans police said Thursday. The first shooting was reported to authorities at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett Drive (map), which is in the Plum Orchard area. The woman was driving...
Two more homicides in New Orleans leave man and woman dead
Cops are looking for clues after separate killings of a man and a woman in New Orleans East. The most recent shooting death was just after before 4:00am.
Louisiana students in custody after racially motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
Shooting in Plum Orchard neighborhood leaves woman dead Wednesday
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett Drive.
fox8live.com
3 people killed in one day in separate New Orleans East shootings, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three separate shootings in just over 12 hours claimed the lives of three separate people in New Orleans East. The first shooting happened Wed., Oct. 26 around 3 p.m. in the 6600 block of Coveview Court. The New Orleans Police Department says an unidentified man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
NOLA.com
9-year-old shot by car burglar who was being chased by witnesses in Marrero: report
A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night by someone who was trying to burglarize cars in Marrero, according to WWL-TV. The child was taken to a hospital, where authorities said his vital signs were stable. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of...
NOLA.com
One of eight accused in truck stop casino robbery escapes from Assumption jail, deputies say
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
WWL-TV
NOPD arrests woman accused of firing gun out of moving car on Interstate
NEW ORLEANS — One of the women wanted for allegedly firing a gun out a car window on the New Orleans interstate that was captured on video has been arrested. According to New Orleans police, 20-year-old India Fazande turned herself in on Monday, Oct. 25. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.
