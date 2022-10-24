Read full article on original website
Related
holtvilletribune.com
Read With a Farmer Day Enlightens Young Students
IMPERIAL – Local farmers and budding farmers took a break from their typical work duties to help sow a greater understanding with local schoolkids about where food comes from. The initiative was part of Read with a Farmer Day, which allowed young students to learn from agricultural experts about...
Yuma elementary student wins essay writing contest
Fabian Lucero is a fifth grader from Salida Del Sol Elementary School who won the AZ529 "Dream. Write. Win" Essay Writing Contest. The post Yuma elementary student wins essay writing contest appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Community Drops Big Bucks for Pioneers
BRAWLEY – Glitz, glam and a whole lot of shouting and clamoring for goodies took place on the lawn outside Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the 18th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct. 20. The calm did not last long once dinner and auction introductions were made. As...
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
A look inside the movement reshaping politics in one California border city
This election season, there’s a new coalition of activists leaving their mark on politics in Calexico, a border city in California’s Imperial Valley. Helping to fuel the movement are young people, many who left Calexico for jobs or education elsewhere but who have returned home with a desire to make things better in their community.
In a California border city, young activists shake up local elections
Lea este artículo en español. This election season, there’s a new coalition of activists leaving their mark on politics in Calexico, a border city in California’s Imperial Valley. Helping to fuel the movement are young people, many who left Calexico for jobs or education elsewhere but who have returned home with a desire to make things better in their community.
holtvilletribune.com
County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico
After 2 years, the Heffernan Memorial healthcare district board of directors approved the urgent care center project. The post New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy
The Yuma Police Department announced they will be holding the 2023 Citizens Police Academy and is accepting applications, no fee is needed. The post Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy appeared first on KYMA.
CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project
State, Mexican, and regional officials will join Caltrans to break ground on the Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project. The post CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
Get ready to dance! Make your plans for the second annual Fiesta Mexicana
Westwind RV & Golf Resort presents the second annual Fiesta De Noche The post Get ready to dance! Make your plans for the second annual Fiesta Mexicana appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Holtville rolls, Brawley bounced
HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the second year in a row, the Holtville Vikings finished the IVL season undefeated. For the second year in a row the Vikings also nabbed the #1 seed in the CIF San Diego Section playoffs. Last year Holtville was the #1 seed in Division IV and this year, they gained the top spot in Division III.
holtvilletribune.com
Dia de Muertos Livens Up the Border
CALEXICO — It was a night of good music, food, and community fun right up against the border for the first Dia de Muertos event hosted by the Calexico Roots Creative on Saturday, Oct. 22. In keeping with the holiday’s theme, organizers of the event said it was also...
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro holds “Trunk or Treat” at Stark Field
EL CENTRO — Children dressed in fairy costumes and scary costumes alike roamed Stark Field collecting candies from car club owners who embellished their automobiles with Halloween-themed decorations the evening of Friday, October 21. “Trunk or Treat” featured car clubs’ autos parked on the east side of the park....
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
kyma.com
Rivalry takes a turn this 79th annual bell game
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when the bell is ringing. This time around its echo can be heard inside the hallways of Brawley Union Highschool. Brawley's quarterback Ethan Gutierrez will be playing in his fourth and final bell game. He says the cherry on top would be keeping the bell in Brawley.
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
thedesertreview.com
Railroad murders trial
EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
Comments / 0