Imperial, CA

holtvilletribune.com

Read With a Farmer Day Enlightens Young Students

IMPERIAL – Local farmers and budding farmers took a break from their typical work duties to help sow a greater understanding with local schoolkids about where food comes from. The initiative was part of Read with a Farmer Day, which allowed young students to learn from agricultural experts about...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Community Drops Big Bucks for Pioneers

BRAWLEY – Glitz, glam and a whole lot of shouting and clamoring for goodies took place on the lawn outside Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the 18th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct. 20. The calm did not last long once dinner and auction introductions were made. As...
BRAWLEY, CA
inewsource

In a California border city, young activists shake up local elections

Lea este artículo en español. This election season, there’s a new coalition of activists leaving their mark on politics in Calexico, a border city in California’s Imperial Valley. Helping to fuel the movement are young people, many who left Calexico for jobs or education elsewhere but who have returned home with a desire to make things better in their community.
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: Holtville rolls, Brawley bounced

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the second year in a row, the Holtville Vikings finished the IVL season undefeated. For the second year in a row the Vikings also nabbed the #1 seed in the CIF San Diego Section playoffs. Last year Holtville was the #1 seed in Division IV and this year, they gained the top spot in Division III.
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Dia de Muertos Livens Up the Border

CALEXICO — It was a night of good music, food, and community fun right up against the border for the first Dia de Muertos event hosted by the Calexico Roots Creative on Saturday, Oct. 22. In keeping with the holiday’s theme, organizers of the event said it was also...
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

City of El Centro holds “Trunk or Treat” at Stark Field

EL CENTRO — Children dressed in fairy costumes and scary costumes alike roamed Stark Field collecting candies from car club owners who embellished their automobiles with Halloween-themed decorations the evening of Friday, October 21. “Trunk or Treat” featured car clubs’ autos parked on the east side of the park....
EL CENTRO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Rivalry takes a turn this 79th annual bell game

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when the bell is ringing. This time around its echo can be heard inside the hallways of Brawley Union Highschool. Brawley's quarterback Ethan Gutierrez will be playing in his fourth and final bell game. He says the cherry on top would be keeping the bell in Brawley.
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Railroad murders trial

EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
EL CENTRO, CA

