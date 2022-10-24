ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wmfe.org

Hurricane Ian recovery is slow, but progressing in Seminole County

Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian cut through Florida, Seminole County is still picking up the pieces. About 85 trucks are currently removing debris left behind by the storm, 40% of which has been removed. Loose debris was in no shortage after Ian, although the county’s chief emergency manager, Alan Harris, said the debris wasn’t as prevalent as 2017’s Hurricane Irma. Seminole’s bigger problem lies in the lingering waters left behind by Ian’s historic level of flooding.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 26, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Brooke Bechard Alverio. Date of Birth 04/19/1989. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Grand Theft Pocket Picking >100K. Frank Doyle Booth.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New

Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
APOPKA, FL
wmfe.org

Orange County invests $7.5 million into Central Florida arts scene

Arts organizations in Central Florida got a $7.5 million dollar boost Tuesday from a local tax on tourism. Thirty four arts organizations in Central Florida have been approved to receive grants totaling some $3.5 million dollars from the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Office. The rest of the money will go to support other arts programming in the area.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Could a ‘Twindemic’ come for Orange County?

Early numbers show that Florida could see an aggressive flu season. Exacerbating the issue further, COVID-19 infections continue to linger. A rise in both could lead to what experts call a “twindemic” in Orange County and the state. The Florida Department of Health found that influenza cases from...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

DCF D-SNAP assistance phase including Osceola County opens today (Monday)

The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Three from Out of County Arrested by Flagler Sheriff’s Office

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office over the past week has arrested three individuals from out of county, one of them being stopped by Sheriff Rick Staly personally. That incident came on Monday, when Staly was traveling en route to the local courthouse in Bunnell. He noticed a white Dodge Charger driving erratically according to his account of the incident, nearly causing a head-on collision with a car that had to swerve off the road.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy