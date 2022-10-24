Read full article on original website
BBC
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
NPR
The Chinese power structure lined up behind Xi Jinping but financial markets did not
Stock prices for Chinese companies lost some value this week. Chinese stocks plummeted in Hong Kong and in New York after Xi Jinping cemented a third five-year term as China's leader. The Chinese power structure lined up behind Xi but the markets did not. So we've called Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center of Yale Law School. He's also a former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia. Good morning.
NPR
The U.S. economy rebounded in July, August and September
A new report on gross domestic product shows the U.S. economy rebounded in July, August and September after six months of negative growth. But the economy still faces challenges like high inflation. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. We got some encouraging news about the U.S. economy today. Despite high inflation and rising...
BBC
What we just learned about China's economy
The Chinese Communist Party's congress concluded on Sunday with the set-piece confirmation of Xi Jinping's historic third five-year term in charge. The spotlight was also on the man named as his new second-in-command, Li Qiang. A loyalist to Mr Xi, he is now on track to become Premier and tasked...
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. Thursday’s...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred
VITALY TIMKIV/AFP via Getty ImagesKa-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine's air defenses improve.
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
crowdfundinsider.com
Senator Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Others Send Letters to Financial Officials Demanding They Shut the Revolving Door Between Crypto Firms and their Agencies
Multiple Democrat elected officials are slamming public financial agency leaders in a public letter criticizing the “revolving door” of public officials going over to crypto firms. The letter is signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, and Jesús “Chuy”...
Report: Global crises can speed up move to clean energy
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Spiraling energy costs caused by various economic factors and the Ukraine war could be a turning point toward cleaner energy, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday. It found the global demand for fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas, is set to peak or plateau in the next few decades.
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances.
Russia State TV Proposes Nuking Elon Musk's Satellites
A video of a Russian state TV host calling for Elon Musk's satellites to be nuked has gone viral on Twitter. Host Vladimir Solovyov made these comments on his show, Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, on Monday, while speaking with Moscow State University Department of Global Politics professor Andrey Sidorov. Around...
NPR
Can the U.S. keep up with Ukraine's demand for weaponry?
The U.S. expects to be providing weaponry to Ukraine for months and even years to come. Defense officials are confident they can meet the demand, but there are real-world challenges. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The U.S. is sending billions of dollars in powerful weapons to Ukraine so it can fight off...
Housing is hammered in the Fed's war on inflation
The new GDP numbers are out, and one striking thing to draw from them is this: The housing sector is overwhelmingly bearing the brunt of the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow down the economy, especially with mortgage rates topping 7%. Why it matters: The Fed's rate hike campaign is succeeding...
US News and World Report
Scholz: Drone Attacks on Ukraine Are Sign of Russia's Desperation
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's sustained drone attacks represent a new low point in its war against Ukraine but are also a sign of Moscow's desperation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a conference on Tuesday to plan for Ukraine's reconstruction. But Germany's own history showed that it was possible to...
NPR
Gas prices are falling, but does the White House deserve credit?
Gas prices are falling, but don't give credit to Biden. The White House can influence prices, but the primary driver of fuel costs is the global market for crude oil and seasonal shifts in gas demand. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Gasoline prices are falling around the country, and that's welcome news...
NPR
Meta announces another drop in revenue
Facebook and Instagram's parent company announced another drop in revenue. Like many other internet companies, Meta relies on digital advertising, one of the first things to go in a tight economy. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Facebook parent company Meta has hit a serious rough patch. So far this year, it has...
Russians Are Building Bomb Shelters Amid Fears About Nuclear War
Russian construction companies say they are receiving more calls from citizens who are asking for bunkers to be built in their homes.
What happened to China's former leader Hu Jintao?
It is a moment that for many observers has come to define strongman leader Xi Jinping's tightening grip on China: his visibly frail predecessor, Hu Jintao, being escorted out of a key Communist Party meeting during a five-yearly leadership reshuffle -- apparently at Xi's behest.
NPR
Rising prices take a toll on Democrats. How has Biden responded to inflation?
Days before the election, Democrats are addressing an issue that has endangered their majorities in Congress. We've heard it the last two mornings from voters on this program. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) MARK ONDRUSEK: My labor is up 30, 40% versus four years ago. The cost of everything -...
