One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
New Long Beach, California Proposal of $500 Every MonthCadrene HeslopLong Beach, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA
Pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun under the sun at Huntington Beach, California!. Known to many as "Surf City," Huntington Beach is a city in Orange County, California, right next to the sea. Given the city's seaside location and warm weather, many beach lovers and surfers...
wasteadvantagemag.com
OC Waste & Recycling Offers Free Compost to Orange County Residents on November 5th
OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) announces a county-wide Compost Giveaway at Bee Canyon Greenery (Frank R. Bowerman Landfill), Valencia Greenery (Olinda Alpha Landfill) and Capistrano Greenery (Prima Deshecha Landfill). Orange County residents can pick up free compost on Saturday, November 5, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while supplies last.
segerstromjagjournal.com
Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana
On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
Twice
Howard’s Opens Experience Center At Orange County Market Place
Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, has announced the grand opening of its newest Experience Center in Tustin. The new Experience Center, prominently located at The Market Place in Orange County, is the seventh of its type introduced by the premium retailer and the latest push in the company’s current strategic expansion plan. Like its other locations, the Tustin site is designed to be a pre-eminent appliance hub for customers and trade professionals.
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
foxla.com
Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community
Long Beach business owners call it, "The dumping of the homeless." They are partially blaming Los Angeles' Metro for Long Beach's 62% increase in the homeless population over the last two years.
newsantaana.com
O.C. Judge’s allows the cold weather homeless shelter in Santa Ana to open
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana is disheartened and disappointed to learn that on Friday, Oct. 21, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter gave the green light to the County of Orange to open a cold weather shelter at the National Guard Armory located at 612 E. Warner Ave.
Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'
Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
Here Are Garden Grove Candidates’ Views on Housing, Homelessness, and Resort
It lies in or near the heart of many things – Orange County’s Little Saigon, the Disneyland resort area, and a regional homelessness crisis. And this year the City of Garden Grove, like many others, will see a variety of candidates go up for elected office across town this November.
ocmomblog.com
Irvine’s Newest Farm Is Ready for Harvest: Malaia’s Microgreens
Malaia’s Microgreens, Orange County’s newest hydroponic farm, will be ready for its first harvest in November. Founded by young entrepreneurs Malaia Martinez (22) and Jaebin Yoo (22), the specialty farm grows over 50 varieties of organic microgreens, edible flowers, and specialty herbs at their state-of-the-art indoor hydroponic lab in Irvine.
spectrumnews1.com
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
newsantaana.com
Intersection at Bristol and Warner closed due to a traffic collision
Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Please stay keep away from the area and use alternative routes. More information to follow. Art Pedroza started Orange County's first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine
Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
newsantaana.com
55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana
The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
FireRescue1
Calif. FD gets nearly $17M in funds to build facility for expanded hand crew
IRVINE, Calif. — The Orange County Fire Authority received nearly $17 million in state funding to build a new facility near fire-prone Trabuco Canyon to house its recently expanded hand crew, officials announced Wednesday. Firefighters on hand crews use chainsaws, picks, shovels and torches to clear brush and construct...
spectrumnews1.com
New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
newsantaana.com
Drop off your unwanted meds at the SAPD Westend Substation on Oct. 29
(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) encourages community members to drop-off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications on “National Take Back Day” Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations throughout Orange County (OC). Which Santa Ana City Council...
