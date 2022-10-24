ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA

Pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun under the sun at Huntington Beach, California!. Known to many as "Surf City," Huntington Beach is a city in Orange County, California, right next to the sea. Given the city's seaside location and warm weather, many beach lovers and surfers...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
segerstromjagjournal.com

Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana

On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
SANTA ANA, CA
Twice

Howard’s Opens Experience Center At Orange County Market Place

Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, has announced the grand opening of its newest Experience Center in Tustin. The new Experience Center, prominently located at The Market Place in Orange County, is the seventh of its type introduced by the premium retailer and the latest push in the company’s current strategic expansion plan. Like its other locations, the Tustin site is designed to be a pre-eminent appliance hub for customers and trade professionals.
TUSTIN, CA
People

Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'

Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ocmomblog.com

Irvine’s Newest Farm Is Ready for Harvest: Malaia’s Microgreens

Malaia’s Microgreens, Orange County’s newest hydroponic farm, will be ready for its first harvest in November. Founded by young entrepreneurs Malaia Martinez (22) and Jaebin Yoo (22), the specialty farm grows over 50 varieties of organic microgreens, edible flowers, and specialty herbs at their state-of-the-art indoor hydroponic lab in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Intersection at Bristol and Warner closed due to a traffic collision

Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Please stay keep away from the area and use alternative routes. More information to follow. Art Pedroza started Orange County's first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the...
SANTA ANA, CA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine

Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
newsantaana.com

55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana

The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
SANTA ANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community

(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Drop off your unwanted meds at the SAPD Westend Substation on Oct. 29

(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) encourages community members to drop-off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications on “National Take Back Day” Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations throughout Orange County (OC). Which Santa Ana City Council...
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy