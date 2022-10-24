ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OH

WDTN

Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Investigation under way

VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
VAN WERT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in fiery crash, Georgesville Road now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead after a stolen car she was driving crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection twice, according to Columbus police. A witness told police that an unidentified woman was seen driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that ran a red light before crashing into […]
COLUMBUS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Sheriff’s office seeks information about a cargo trailer theft

FLETCHER — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a cargo trailer from a property on state Route 36 east in Fletcher. According to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, deputies recently took a theft report of a cargo trailer that was stolen in the 7000 block of East state Route 36. Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado, tan or gold in color, stealing the trailer.
FLETCHER, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Fire Chief praises firefighters and EMTs on handling multi-vehicle accident on I-75

Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Chief praises the work of his firefighters and EMTs who responded to a fatal nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in September. During the mayor’s press conference, Chief Andy Heffner said when a situation is at its worst, the men and women of the Lima Fire Department must be at their best, which is what happened on September 4th. He says he is proud of how they handled the chain reaction crash that started on top of the SR 309 overpass and had a debris field that stretched for over a mile. Along with the one fatality, they had to deal with multiple people injured, multiple agencies responding to help, and helped maintain the crash scene until everything was cleaned up.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead in East Side homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

ODOT Extends Closure of SR 4 in Marion County

The Prospect Street bridge, which is State Route 4 in Marion County, which was originally slated to open in mid-November will now remain closed through Fall of 2023. Initially, the project was intended to replace the bridge deck, or driving surface only. However, once crews began deck removal, it became...
wnewsj.com

One dead in 2-vehicle crash on SR 73

GREEN TWP., Clinton Co. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle head-on crash Monday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 a.m. on State Route 73 in Green Township between Murphy and Dailey Roads. Preliminary investigation revealed that...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies respond to injury ATV crash, discover missing teen

MARION TOWNSHIP — A missing juvenile was found injured as deputies responded to reports of an injury crash involving an ATV on Saturday night in Marion Township. On October 22 at 7:24 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call regarding a missing juvenile, according to a press release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.
wktn.com

Woman Arrested After Domestic Incident in Kenton

A Kenton woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance incident Wednesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of North Market Street after receiving a call about an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. After investigating, officers arrested 47...
KENTON, OH

