1 dead following deadly school bus crash in Franklin Township
The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Oct. 27 at 3:24 p.m. on State Route 222.
Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
Investigation under way
VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
One dead in fiery crash, Georgesville Road now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead after a stolen car she was driving crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection twice, according to Columbus police. A witness told police that an unidentified woman was seen driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that ran a red light before crashing into […]
Sheriff’s office seeks information about a cargo trailer theft
FLETCHER — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a cargo trailer from a property on state Route 36 east in Fletcher. According to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, deputies recently took a theft report of a cargo trailer that was stolen in the 7000 block of East state Route 36. Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado, tan or gold in color, stealing the trailer.
Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus roads, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police arrested a man after they said he attacked his ex-girlfriend outside a Franklinton pizza shop, then chased her on city roads. Haikiem Graham, 37, was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces a charge of felonious assault with a weapon or ordinance. The offense ties back to an Oct. 14 […]
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on SR 4 in Riverside identified
RIVERSIDE — The identity of a man killed in a wrong-way crash on state Route 4 in Riverside last week has been released. On Wednesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as Elifas Lopez-Rivera, 27, of New Carlisle. The crash happened on Oct.16 in the area of...
Lima Fire Chief praises firefighters and EMTs on handling multi-vehicle accident on I-75
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Chief praises the work of his firefighters and EMTs who responded to a fatal nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in September. During the mayor’s press conference, Chief Andy Heffner said when a situation is at its worst, the men and women of the Lima Fire Department must be at their best, which is what happened on September 4th. He says he is proud of how they handled the chain reaction crash that started on top of the SR 309 overpass and had a debris field that stretched for over a mile. Along with the one fatality, they had to deal with multiple people injured, multiple agencies responding to help, and helped maintain the crash scene until everything was cleaned up.
4 injured, 20 displaced after truck crashes into Dayton building
The crash left four people injured, and medics were called to the scene for minor to moderate injuries.
Kettering police asks for public’s assistance in identifying a person suspected of stealing cars
The Kettering Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a person suspected of stealing cars throughout Dayton and Kettering, according to a KPD spokesperson. KPD asks if you have any information on the suspect pictured below to please contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2460, the spokesperson said.
One teen dead, another seriously injured during ATV crash in West Jefferson
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – One teenager is dead, another severely injured, during a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Two teenagers, both 16, were involved in an ATV crash on King Pike in Jefferson Township, approximately one mile southwest of Middle Pike. At around 6:30 p.m. a red 2007 Tomberlin ATV was traveling southwest on […]
Woman found dead in East Side homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
Woman shot while driving, two children unharmed in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning. According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came […]
ODOT Extends Closure of SR 4 in Marion County
The Prospect Street bridge, which is State Route 4 in Marion County, which was originally slated to open in mid-November will now remain closed through Fall of 2023. Initially, the project was intended to replace the bridge deck, or driving surface only. However, once crews began deck removal, it became...
One dead in 2-vehicle crash on SR 73
GREEN TWP., Clinton Co. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle head-on crash Monday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 a.m. on State Route 73 in Green Township between Murphy and Dailey Roads. Preliminary investigation revealed that...
Madison County – 16-Year-Old Killed Another Seriously Injured in ATV Crash
Madison – One teen was killed and another seriously injured after a crash on Tuesday. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single ATV crash occurred in Madison county at 6:30 pm Tuesday afternoon around King Pike. The 16-year-old female was operating a Tomberlin ATV southbound on the roadway...
Deputies respond to injury ATV crash, discover missing teen
MARION TOWNSHIP — A missing juvenile was found injured as deputies responded to reports of an injury crash involving an ATV on Saturday night in Marion Township. On October 22 at 7:24 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call regarding a missing juvenile, according to a press release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.
Woman Arrested After Domestic Incident in Kenton
A Kenton woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance incident Wednesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of North Market Street after receiving a call about an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. After investigating, officers arrested 47...
Man sentenced to prison for deadly punch at Dayton grocery store
DAYTON — A Dayton man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for causing the death of another man during a fight in 2020. Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr., 49, was sentenced to serve at least 11 years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.
‘Not safe for citizens;’ Trash, feces and drugs found underneath bridge in Greenville
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Police Department has been working alongside several agencies to help clean up trash in parks throughout the city, according to the Greenville Police Department’s social media page. Two weeks ago, the Darke County Health Department observed trash, human feces, drugs and drug paraphernalia underneath...
