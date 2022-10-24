Read full article on original website
Did Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb break the rules on Community Police Commission nominees?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
Fearing lawsuit, Cleveland City Council may re-consider contract it already rejected in rare ‘no’ vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council members this week cast a rare “no” vote against a tech contract requested by municipal Clerk of Courts Earle B. Turner – a move that city lawyers now say could allow Turner to sue council, according to a council spokeswoman.
Early-voting data in Ohio showing signs of lagging turnout in urban areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sluggish mail-voting returns in Ohio’s largest urban areas are worrying some Democrats who fear that disappointing turnout in Ohio’s biggest cities, particularly among Black voters who form a core part of their political coalition, could sink the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan and other state Democrats.
Do Ohioans trust their elections? Cleveland.com commissions wide-ranging issues poll: The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We want to know what our readers think about major issues in Northeast Ohio. So we partnered with the Community Research Institute at Baldwin Wallace University to find out. This month, the...
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Anti-vax doc who said COVID-19 shots magnetize hosts facing medical board investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Cleveland area physician who told an Ohio House committee in the summer of 2021 that coronavirus vaccines could “interface” with cell towers and magnetize recipients now is in danger of losing her license to practice medicine in Ohio. A state board that licenses...
cleveland19.com
Early voting numbers down in Cleveland, what this could mean for the general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TargetEarly has released the latest breakdown of early voting in Ohio. According to the data, early voting in Urban areas, like the City of Cleveland, is down almost 7% since the last midterm election in 2018. The data also shows that Democratic early voting has gone up while Republican and unaffiliated voters have been voting earlier less in Ohio.
Cleveland City Council approves $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for lead safety programs
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council has passed amended legislation that will allocate $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be used for lead safe programs in the city. The approved legislation will give $13 million to the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation to be used with...
cleveland19.com
‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year. “I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.
Emilia Sykes in the 13th Congressional District: endorsement editorial
No one can doubt that state Rep. Emilia Sykes is unafraid to roll the political dice. As a minority within a minority within a minority within a minority -- an urban Black female Democrat in an Ohio House that is mostly rural, white, male and Republican -- Sykes has made the majority sit up and pay attention. In 2018, the Akron native, then president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, demanded Statehouse security bias training after she and other Black women lawmakers and staff were followed and questioned despite their security badges.
Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland Imperial Avenue Murders anniversary rally keynote speakers announced and are activists Angelique Malone and Ilyse Walwyn, state Sen Nickie Antonio, Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell, and domestic viomce CEO Melissa Graves
CLEVELANDURBANNEWS.COM, CLEVELAND, Ohio-Keynotes speakers for an anniversary rally and vigil scheduled for 1 pm on Sat, Oct 29, 2022 on Imperial Avenue in Cleveland's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood where the home of the late serial killer Anthony Sowell (pictured), once stood have been announced by Clevelabd activists and the Imperial Women Coalition, a coalition of activists founded around the murders of 11 Black women by the late serial killer on Imperial Avenue on the city's largely Black east side. For more information call Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman at the Imperial Women Coalition at (216) 659-0473 and Black on Black Crime President and Organizer Alfred PorterJr. at (216) 804-7462..
‘Hackathon’ 2022: TECH CORPS will be bringing its annual statewide competition to Cleveland students in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- TECH CORPS, a nonprofit organization geared toward helping K-12 students become tech-savvy, will host its sixth annual “Hackathon” in Cleveland on Nov. 12. The TECHCORPShack coding event will take place from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m at Cuyahoga Community College’s Eastern Campus.
3News Investigates: Cleveland police reform monitor to step down
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. The federal monitor overseeing Cleveland police reform efforts is stepping down, 3News Investigates has learned through multiple sources. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver on Tuesday scheduled a hearing for Thursday where the resignation of...
Remembering my mentor, whose compassion and influence set my career on its course: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — October 27 was “National Mentoring Day,” one of those unofficial acknowledgements that fall on the calendar. While the day isn’t like Christmas or Thanksgiving, Mentoring Day is, nonetheless, an occasion to reflect on. For who has not had someone play the mentor’s role...
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
‘Shameful’: Former CMSD worker begs for mercy ahead of sentencing for insurrection
A former occupational therapist for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, who admitted storming the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, is asking a judge for mercy when she is punished.
Mayor Justin Bibb, City Council name their picks for powerful new Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nearly a year after Cleveland voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 24 to strengthen civilian oversight of police, Mayor Justin Bibb on Monday formally nominated his 10 choices to serve on the Community Police Commission. City Council also has decided its three picks for the commission, according to...
akronjewishnews.com
MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opens $42M facility
As MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opened its doors Oct. 21 to its first 40 patients, it becomes the largest freestanding psychiatric hospital in the region and fills a growing demand for beds, according to Beverly Lozar, executive director of the hospital. The $42 million, three-story, 100,000-square-foot hospital’s 112 beds will...
For my children’s children and the world they will inherit -- I cast my vote: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s almost Election Day, or as I like to call it, the Day of Choosing, and my tummy is jittery. There’s a lot on the line, and I feel anxious. I tell myself all will be well, but it is hard to hold onto that thought. Although I believe it’s true – at least eventually – I don’t feel its possibility right now. There is too much negativity going on, and I have a million wishes, fears and worries.
