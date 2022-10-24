ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Did Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb break the rules on Community Police Commission nominees?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
cleveland19.com

Early voting numbers down in Cleveland, what this could mean for the general election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TargetEarly has released the latest breakdown of early voting in Ohio. According to the data, early voting in Urban areas, like the City of Cleveland, is down almost 7% since the last midterm election in 2018. The data also shows that Democratic early voting has gone up while Republican and unaffiliated voters have been voting earlier less in Ohio.
Cleveland.com

Emilia Sykes in the 13th Congressional District: endorsement editorial

No one can doubt that state Rep. Emilia Sykes is unafraid to roll the political dice. As a minority within a minority within a minority within a minority -- an urban Black female Democrat in an Ohio House that is mostly rural, white, male and Republican -- Sykes has made the majority sit up and pay attention. In 2018, the Akron native, then president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, demanded Statehouse security bias training after she and other Black women lawmakers and staff were followed and questioned despite their security badges.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland Imperial Avenue Murders anniversary rally keynote speakers announced and are activists Angelique Malone and Ilyse Walwyn, state Sen Nickie Antonio, Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell, and domestic viomce CEO Melissa Graves

CLEVELANDURBANNEWS.COM, CLEVELAND, Ohio-Keynotes speakers for an anniversary rally and vigil scheduled for 1 pm on Sat, Oct 29, 2022 on Imperial Avenue in Cleveland's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood where the home of the late serial killer Anthony Sowell (pictured), once stood have been announced by Clevelabd activists and the Imperial Women Coalition, a coalition of activists founded around the murders of 11 Black women by the late serial killer on Imperial Avenue on the city's largely Black east side. For more information call Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman at the Imperial Women Coalition at (216) 659-0473 and Black on Black Crime President and Organizer Alfred PorterJr. at (216) 804-7462..
WKYC

3News Investigates: Cleveland police reform monitor to step down

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. The federal monitor overseeing Cleveland police reform efforts is stepping down, 3News Investigates has learned through multiple sources. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver on Tuesday scheduled a hearing for Thursday where the resignation of...
akronjewishnews.com

MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opens $42M facility

As MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opened its doors Oct. 21 to its first 40 patients, it becomes the largest freestanding psychiatric hospital in the region and fills a growing demand for beds, according to Beverly Lozar, executive director of the hospital. The $42 million, three-story, 100,000-square-foot hospital’s 112 beds will...
Cleveland.com

For my children’s children and the world they will inherit -- I cast my vote: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s almost Election Day, or as I like to call it, the Day of Choosing, and my tummy is jittery. There’s a lot on the line, and I feel anxious. I tell myself all will be well, but it is hard to hold onto that thought. Although I believe it’s true – at least eventually – I don’t feel its possibility right now. There is too much negativity going on, and I have a million wishes, fears and worries.
