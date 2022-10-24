No one can doubt that state Rep. Emilia Sykes is unafraid to roll the political dice. As a minority within a minority within a minority within a minority -- an urban Black female Democrat in an Ohio House that is mostly rural, white, male and Republican -- Sykes has made the majority sit up and pay attention. In 2018, the Akron native, then president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, demanded Statehouse security bias training after she and other Black women lawmakers and staff were followed and questioned despite their security badges.

