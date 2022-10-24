Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Teacher Tuesday: Vote for Colorado’s October Teacher of the Month
Townsquare Media's Teacher Tuesday is saluting teaching excellence in Northern Colorado by honoring the outstanding educators in our community. We asked you to nominate local teachers going above and beyond this October. You delivered, and now — thanks to our friends at The Great Outdoors RV — it's time to vote for the Teacher of the Month.
King Tut and his treasures come alive for high-def age at NYC exhibit
A new exhibit celebrating the ancient pharaoh King Tut is about to land in several cities with a very modern twist - taking a digital look at the boy king for the Instagram age.
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0