Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
danspapers.com
Eric Fischl Explores U.S. Dystopia Through a Sag Harbor Halloween Parade
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. New York City art gallery Skarstedt, which also has an East Hampton location (66 Newtown Lane), is about to conclude a show of exceptional paintings by world-renowned North Haven artist Eric Fischl, and they’re definitely worth a look before the pieces come down off the gallery’s walls.
danspapers.com
The Cookery in East Hampton: A Product of Partnership
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Finding the ideal business partner is no simple task, and businesses can be utterly undone by the trial-and-error nature of the process. But when you’ve found that partner and you’re willing to meet them halfway, success is likely to follow. Cynthia Sestito and Trudy Craney, owners of The Cookery in East Hampton, believe they’ve met their perfect match.
danspapers.com
Truck Beach Trespass Cases Nixed
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A judge dismissed trespassing charges October 18 against 14 fishermen who drove onto Truck Beach in an act of civil disobedience last year, but the legal saga has yet to reach a conclusion. Southampton Town Justice Gary Weber, who took the...
danspapers.com
Village to Schmidt’s Market Landlord: Won’t Renew Lease? We’ll Rezone Land
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren has proposed rezoning the Schmidt’s Market property to workforce housing if the landlord doesn’t reverse course and renew the market’s lease, Dan’s Papers has learned. Warren made the ultimatum after the property...
danspapers.com
Car Crash Causes Traffic Gridlock in Southampton
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A head-on collision on the westbound side of Sunrise Highway, County Road 39, in Southampton, near Behind the Fence Gallery, slowed traffic to a near standstill around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26 as police and ambulance personnel responded. New York...
danspapers.com
Southold Police Chief Reinstated After Party Suspension
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Southold Town Board unanimously reinstated Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley on October 23 after he was suspended for quashing community complaints about a large party two years ago. While the top cop is back on the job, four other town...
Comments / 0