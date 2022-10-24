Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Finding the ideal business partner is no simple task, and businesses can be utterly undone by the trial-and-error nature of the process. But when you’ve found that partner and you’re willing to meet them halfway, success is likely to follow. Cynthia Sestito and Trudy Craney, owners of The Cookery in East Hampton, believe they’ve met their perfect match.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO