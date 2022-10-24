Sonny Schroeder, a 49-year-old businessman from Albia, is running for Supervisor in the Republican primary. Schroeder operates KMA Steel with partners Doug Wolfer, Caleb Chidester and Brian Thompson of Lake Mills. Most of the firm’s business is doing blueprints for other fabricators, but have greatly expanded their own fabricating business in purchasing and remodeling the Thomas Highway 5 building.

MONROE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO