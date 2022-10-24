Read full article on original website
Schroeder, Ballalatak square off for supervisor
Sonny Schroeder, a 49-year-old businessman from Albia, is running for Supervisor in the Republican primary. Schroeder operates KMA Steel with partners Doug Wolfer, Caleb Chidester and Brian Thompson of Lake Mills. Most of the firm’s business is doing blueprints for other fabricators, but have greatly expanded their own fabricating business in purchasing and remodeling the Thomas Highway 5 building.
Albia FFA competes at South Central CDE Day
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 41 Albia FFA Members competed at the South Central CDE Day in Osceola. Albia members competed in Agronomy, Advanced Knowledge, Dairy Foods, Horse Judging, Livestock Judging, Soil Judging, and Veterinary Science. Agronomy participants included, Rebecca Hatfield, Parker Hemann, Trent Hindman, Carter Kosman, Quincy Lupton, Brayden Reed,...
EBF School Board holds October meeting
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school board met in regular session Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Fremont Elementary building. Prior to the meeting board members toured the facilities in Fremont. Motions carried to approve contracts for Sydney Guiter, Para Educator at Fremont Elementary; Basketball Boys, Head Varsity, Travis Stout; H.S. Assistant, Jason...
Boys XC takes 6th at qualifying meet, Stalzer, Yarkosky top 20
The Albia Boys cross country team finished in 6th place at the 2A State Qualifying meet in Pella last Thursday. Ethan Stalzer and Ethan Yarkosky ran their way to top 20 finishes. Individually, the top 15 in each meet qualify for state. “This was an incredibly talented field of runners...
9th ranked Solon ends Albia’s season
The Albia Lady Dees ran into a buzz-saw against a battle tested Solon team, losing in straight sets 25-19, 25-12, 25-18. Solon finished fourth in their conference behind #3 ranked Mount Vernon, 33-5 (Class 3A), #3 ranked Marion, 34-6 (Class 4A) and #6 ranked West Delaware, 29-14 (Class 4A). The...
Pesticide training set for Nov. 16
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Monroe County will host a Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Pest Control Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, Nov. 16. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.
