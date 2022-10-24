Photos: 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards recognize Napa, Sonoma, Marin professionals

Smoke taint When wood burns, volatile phenols are produced and these compounds are primarily responsible for smoke taint. They can be absorbed by grapes and create an unpleasant aromas and flavors. Some wine experts use the descriptor of “wet ash” to describe smoke taint. In addition to the research on smoke taint, there are many other experiments at the UC Davis vineyard in Oakville. Among them: A recent study on trellises (structures to support vines) is a breakthrough for cabernet sauvignon and other varietals struggling with high temperatures. The six-year study, published in the journal “Frontiers in Plant Science,” found that a single 5 1/2 foot trellis outperforms the shorter, more commonly used vertical-shoot-position trellises, which begin 3 feet off the ground. The taller trellis allows the vine leaves to shade the grapes, while producing higher yields. Another study in progress is conducting shade cloth trials with different colors — some black, pearl and blue — to keep the vines cooler and protect the grapes from high temperatures. Yet another ongoing experiment is comparing traditional north-south vine row orientation with a newer version of east-west rows to control sunlight.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO