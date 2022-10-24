ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Photos: 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards recognize Napa, Sonoma, Marin professionals

By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 3 days ago
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County serial entrepreneur honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards

Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing, Holee Vintage and The SoCo Market is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. After starting up my first business, Bow N Arrow Clothing, I wanted to create a platform that would give small businesses an opportunity to grow their business and connect with the community.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County restaurant owner named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Frankie Lemus of Taqueria Sol Azteca is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. In 2012 when my parents decided it was time to retire, I had to make a choice whether I was ready and prepared to take on this important role in the family. I knew that I had big shoes to fill and I wanted to make my parents, family and community proud.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Vacaville tourism executive tapped for Western states trade group post

Melyssa Reeves, president and CEO of Visit Vacaville, has been installed as board president of the Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West) The trade group is a regional professional association serving more than 150 destination marketing and management organizations in the West. The board is comprised of members representing the destinations of Rapid City, South Dakota; Salem, Oregon; Arlington, Texas; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Vancouver, Washington; Tuolumne County, California; North Tahoe, Nevada; Ketchikan, Alaska; and Plano, Texas.
VACAVILLE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

What’s the impact of smoke on wine? UC Davis researchers are trying to find out

Smoke taint When wood burns, volatile phenols are produced and these compounds are primarily responsible for smoke taint. They can be absorbed by grapes and create an unpleasant aromas and flavors. Some wine experts use the descriptor of “wet ash” to describe smoke taint. In addition to the research on smoke taint, there are many other experiments at the UC Davis vineyard in Oakville. Among them: A recent study on trellises (structures to support vines) is a breakthrough for cabernet sauvignon and other varietals struggling with high temperatures. The six-year study, published in the journal “Frontiers in Plant Science,” found that a single 5 1/2 foot trellis outperforms the shorter, more commonly used vertical-shoot-position trellises, which begin 3 feet off the ground. The taller trellis allows the vine leaves to shade the grapes, while producing higher yields. Another study in progress is conducting shade cloth trials with different colors — some black, pearl and blue — to keep the vines cooler and protect the grapes from high temperatures. Yet another ongoing experiment is comparing traditional north-south vine row orientation with a newer version of east-west rows to control sunlight.
DAVIS, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Savings Q3 earnings dip 15%

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC) reported third-quarter net income was down 15.1% from a year ago, but nine-month earnings were up 3.3%. The Santa Rosa-based holding company for Luther Burbank Savings on Tuesday reported third-quarter and nine-month net income of $21 million and $66.5 million (41 cents and $1.30 diluted earnings per common share), respectively. That’s down from $24.7 million in the third quarter of last year but up from $64.4 million for the first nine months of 2021.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Guy Fieri and Tim McGraw’s Wine Country Weekend benefit raises $1 million for veterans, first responders and health care workers

Wine Country Weekend, a Napa Valley food and wine fundraiser organized by Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri and singer Tim McGraw, raised over $1 million for veterans, first responders and health care workers, according to the organizers. The inaugural benefit event, held Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, included wine...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

UC Hastings law professor named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Catalina R. Lozano is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. When he was a teenager my father came to this country from Mexico. My mother was a first-generation Mexican-American. My parents came from humble beginnings and everyone in our family worked very hard. My parents saw education as key to having a better life in this country. I always worked three jobs to put myself through school.
CALIFORNIA STATE

