Photos: 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards recognize Napa, Sonoma, Marin professionals

Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County serial entrepreneur honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards
Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing, Holee Vintage and The SoCo Market is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. After starting up my first business, Bow N Arrow Clothing, I wanted to create a platform that would give small businesses an opportunity to grow their business and connect with the community.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
OLE Health adds medical director for Upper Napa Valley locations amid personnel changes
Elias Banuelos, M.D., is the new medical director overseeing Upper Napa Valley sites for health care provider OLE Health, which serves 40,000 patients annually and has six clinics across Napa and Solano counties. The federally qualified health care provider announced other changes, including addition of several providers and services in...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County pageant organizer, on-air personality named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Crystal Diamante of Miss Latina Wine Country and other ventures is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. Miss Latina Wine Country (MLWC) was designed to be unique from other pageants. The purpose is to uplift, motivate and empower young Latinas in Wine Country and the North Bay.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County restaurant owner named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Frankie Lemus of Taqueria Sol Azteca is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. In 2012 when my parents decided it was time to retire, I had to make a choice whether I was ready and prepared to take on this important role in the family. I knew that I had big shoes to fill and I wanted to make my parents, family and community proud.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Vacaville tourism executive tapped for Western states trade group post
Melyssa Reeves, president and CEO of Visit Vacaville, has been installed as board president of the Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West) The trade group is a regional professional association serving more than 150 destination marketing and management organizations in the West. The board is comprised of members representing the destinations of Rapid City, South Dakota; Salem, Oregon; Arlington, Texas; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Vancouver, Washington; Tuolumne County, California; North Tahoe, Nevada; Ketchikan, Alaska; and Plano, Texas.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
What’s the impact of smoke on wine? UC Davis researchers are trying to find out
Smoke taint When wood burns, volatile phenols are produced and these compounds are primarily responsible for smoke taint. They can be absorbed by grapes and create an unpleasant aromas and flavors. Some wine experts use the descriptor of “wet ash” to describe smoke taint. In addition to the research on smoke taint, there are many other experiments at the UC Davis vineyard in Oakville. Among them: A recent study on trellises (structures to support vines) is a breakthrough for cabernet sauvignon and other varietals struggling with high temperatures. The six-year study, published in the journal “Frontiers in Plant Science,” found that a single 5 1/2 foot trellis outperforms the shorter, more commonly used vertical-shoot-position trellises, which begin 3 feet off the ground. The taller trellis allows the vine leaves to shade the grapes, while producing higher yields. Another study in progress is conducting shade cloth trials with different colors — some black, pearl and blue — to keep the vines cooler and protect the grapes from high temperatures. Yet another ongoing experiment is comparing traditional north-south vine row orientation with a newer version of east-west rows to control sunlight.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Savings Q3 earnings dip 15%
Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC) reported third-quarter net income was down 15.1% from a year ago, but nine-month earnings were up 3.3%. The Santa Rosa-based holding company for Luther Burbank Savings on Tuesday reported third-quarter and nine-month net income of $21 million and $66.5 million (41 cents and $1.30 diluted earnings per common share), respectively. That’s down from $24.7 million in the third quarter of last year but up from $64.4 million for the first nine months of 2021.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Guy Fieri and Tim McGraw’s Wine Country Weekend benefit raises $1 million for veterans, first responders and health care workers
Wine Country Weekend, a Napa Valley food and wine fundraiser organized by Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri and singer Tim McGraw, raised over $1 million for veterans, first responders and health care workers, according to the organizers. The inaugural benefit event, held Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, included wine...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County company once known as Restoration Hardware is opening restaurants. Why?
On a recent night at the Dining Room at RH Guesthouse New York — a restaurant from the Marin County-based home-design company formerly known as Restoration Hardware — the server began her tableside spiel with a paean to the surroundings: “Welcome to our very beige space.”. The...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
UC Hastings law professor named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Catalina R. Lozano is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. When he was a teenager my father came to this country from Mexico. My mother was a first-generation Mexican-American. My parents came from humble beginnings and everyone in our family worked very hard. My parents saw education as key to having a better life in this country. I always worked three jobs to put myself through school.
Comments / 0