Gas leak at Kearney's Ace Hardware draws big flames, attention
KEARNEY — No injuries were reported Wednesday night after a gas line was ruptured at Ace Hardware, 307 W. 56th St., in Kearney. At 6 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to Ace for a reported gas leak. When firefighters arrived, they were directed to the bulk propane storage tank where the leak was found, and staff was unable to shut it off.
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
'Emil Kowalewski
KEARNEY — Emil Ernest Kowalewski, 93, of Kearney, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, Oct. 26 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski celebrated and inurnment was at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Some Kearney streets will close for UNK homecoming parade
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed at 7 a.m. Saturday to accommodate the homecoming parade for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Streets to be closed are:. Central Avenue from east 25th Street to Railroad Street. Railroad Street from Central Avenue...
Railside mural could be just the beginning of art in Grand Island
The weathered white wall along West South Front Street nary earned a second glance. Now it has people stopping just to see it. Passing by that drab 3,000 square foot border for the “umpteenth time,” Sharena Arriola Anson saw potential — a mural adding color, creativity and a greater sense of community to the parking lot scenery.
Macon church has Fall Fest Nov. 6
MACON — The Macon United Methodist Church will hold its annual Fall Festival turkey dinner, craft sale and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6. It will be held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds at 1202 G Road in Franklin, a new location. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 5-12. Children under 5 are free.
Ronnie Hill
HOLDREGE — Ronnie Dean Hill, 52, of Holdrege, died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege with Father Jay Buhman as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
Kearney Catholic falls in subdistrict final
GOTHENBURG — It took a marathon fourth set to get it done, but after five extra points and multiple lead changes, Gothenburg outlasted Kearney Catholic 30-28 for the Class C1-11 subdistrict title. The Stars took the first set 25-21, but fell 25-22 and 25-17 to put their backs against...
Kearney High awaits playoff showdown with Millard South
Kearney High faces a tough task in its first playoff game, facing a Millard South team in prime form. The Patriots have a 5-4 record, but what seems as only slightly above average on paper undersells the story of the season. Millard South went 4-0 in its district, and three of its losses were without senior quarterback Camden Kozeal, a Vanderbilt baseball commit.
Man dead after boat capsizes at Elwood Reservoir Sunday
ELWOOD — One person died Sunday following a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:42 p.m. the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reservoir for a boat that had capsized due to high winds. One of the men involved in the accident was treated at the scene, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Playoff roundup: S-E-M top seed in six-man playoffs
All three Hub Territory six-man teams have earned berths in the 16-team state playoff field that will be whittled down to the two finalists who will play for the state championship Nov. 18 at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. S-E-M, one of three undefeated teams...
S-E-M advances to subdistrict final with sweep
SUMNER — S-E-M showed why it earned the No. 1 seed in the Class D1-10 Subdistrict, sweeping No. 4 seed Pleasanton 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 to reach tonight’s final. The sweep came on a night where junior Mikah O’Neill was honored for reaching 1,000 kills in her Mustang career. O’Neill delivered once again for her team Monday night, leading the way with 21 kills while no other player from either side had more than 10.
UNK announces 8 finalists for 2022 homecoming royalty
KEARNEY — Eight finalists for homecoming royalty were announced Monday during a pep rally on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Queen candidates are Brooke Benck, Emma Benck, Lauren Benck and Aspen Luebbe, all of Columbus. King candidates are Ty Eggen of Waterloo, Joseph Hiatt of Spencer, Colton Roberts of Harvard and Aidan Weidner of Humphrey.
Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary
KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
