ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Lisa Rinna's Former 'RHOBH' Costar Kathryn Edwards Calls Her A 'Maniac Delusional Character': 'She Is Gone'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJOBu_0il1SLXf00
bravo

It's safe to say Kathryn Edwards is not a huge fan of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna .

The former reality star, 58, watched part two of the reunion, and she said she didn't "feel good" after viewing the series. "It's ugly to me. I don't like it for a bunch of reasons. I'll be very curious to see how part three comes down and how Bravo edits it and who they do favors for and how that all shakes out because who knows what the real true story is," she said on David Yontef 's podcast, " Behind the Velvet Rope ," which dropped on Monday, October 24.

"The thing I'm shaking my head over is that at this stage in the game, I truly do not recognize in any way shape or form Lisa Rinna as I knew her before," she continued. "She's gone — and that to me is a little sad because I really thought she was a really great girl before, and I can't say that now. I don't know if it's all about making a great show and she's just laughing her way to the bank and it's worth it for her. I don't know, but there has to be a point where you question your own integrity and you have to realize that's something you're not going to get back, and that's the hard part for me. She doesn't look like herself. She doesn't sound like herself. She doesn't act like herself . This is crazy!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qh8rY_0il1SLXf00
bravo

As OK! previously reported, the Rinna Beauty founder has been in hot water this season as she has been rude towards Kathy Hilton , Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais .

"I am sorry, but I don't buy the whole her mom's death brought her this kind of maniac delusional character that she is now," Edwards said, referring to Rinna's mom passing away, which occurred in November 2021. "I think that the Housewives show has brought her to this. That's what I think about that."

When Edwards was on the show with Rinna , she said she was this "sweet girl from Medford, Oregon," who was "sporty, funny and a cool girl."

"I always enjoyed seeing her," she said. "I can't figure it out. I just have to come back to it's going to be about making a paycheck."

ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGE

"Maybe that's her strategy to act like she doesn't care and she knows what she's doing ," Edwards pointed out. "I don't really believe that doesn't bother her, and you know, I could be dead wrong. Maybe it doesn't, maybe that's just where she is at right now. She's doing the show and you got to let it roll off your back and she really doesn't care, but that's not who she used to be. She was always a sweet girl, and she cared about if she was liked."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzfXK_0il1SLXf00
bravo

As OK! previously reported, Rinna's fans have had it with her, as she was booed at BravoCon . "I'm not shocked [about the situation]," Edwards said. "I mean, she walked into that huge room and people were literally booing her. I mean, you did see her stick up the middle finger, but you have to act like it doesn't bother you. What are you going to do? Start crying and run off the stage? What are your choices? She's too deep into it."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
ASPEN, CO
People

RHOBH Reunion: 1 Woman Files a Lawsuit as Another Says She'll 'Regret' Her Actions 'Until the Day I Die'

Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit to unmask "bots" targeting Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son with racist messages, while Sutton Stracke showed remorse for her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion is here — and it's clear that there are many hard feelings and fractured relationships between the women. Wednesday's episode picked up with Garcelle Beauvais telling Diana Jenkins that she doesn't like how she treats her, especially after the drama with Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax,...
Cinemablend

'Friend' Of RHOBH Star Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Relinquished More Expensive Items He Gifted Her

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been through the ringer in recent months. Her marriage to Tom Girardi fell apart after he was disbarred and charged over embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars from a slew of clients over the years. She filed for divorce and later shared her feelings, but in the time subsequent she’s had to face charges she might have been complicit. In addition, has had to return jewelry she’d been given by her ex and more. She’s not the only one either, as a “friend” of Tom Girardi’s is also relinquishing expensive items he gifted her.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Didn’t Think Accusing Chris Bassett Of Hitting On Her Would Affect Her Relationship With Candiace Dillard-Bassett

I’m not sure which of you is taking relationship advice (friendship or otherwise) from the likes of Gizelle Bryant, but I’m gonna need someone to explain this one to me. In the season preview for Real Housewives of Potomac viewers are given glimpses into the latest falling out between Gizelle and Little Miss Drive-Back, Candiace Dillard-Bassett. We see Ashley Darby chatting with […] The post Gizelle Bryant Didn’t Think Accusing Chris Bassett Of Hitting On Her Would Affect Her Relationship With Candiace Dillard-Bassett appeared first on Reality Tea.
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kyle Richards’ daughters hang with Kathy Hilton, Kim’s kids amid feud

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards may not all currently be thick as thieves, but that doesn’t mean their children have stopped hanging out. The famous sisters’ kids got together over the weekend to celebrate Kim’s oldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, who is pregnant with her third child. “When the cousin squad links up to shower our latest addition 👯‍♀️💖👶🚿🍼,” Kathy’s second oldest daughter, Nicky Hilton, captioned an Instagram photo showing eight of the older female Richards cousins smiling and embracing each other. From left to right — and mostly dressed in pink — stood Kim’s youngest daughter Kimberly Jackson, 27, Kathy’s daughters...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

143K+
Followers
4K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy