Lisa Rinna's Former 'RHOBH' Costar Kathryn Edwards Calls Her A 'Maniac Delusional Character': 'She Is Gone'

It's safe to say Kathryn Edwards is not a huge fan of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna .

The former reality star, 58, watched part two of the reunion, and she said she didn't "feel good" after viewing the series. "It's ugly to me. I don't like it for a bunch of reasons. I'll be very curious to see how part three comes down and how Bravo edits it and who they do favors for and how that all shakes out because who knows what the real true story is," she said on David Yontef 's podcast, " Behind the Velvet Rope ," which dropped on Monday, October 24.

"The thing I'm shaking my head over is that at this stage in the game, I truly do not recognize in any way shape or form Lisa Rinna as I knew her before," she continued. "She's gone — and that to me is a little sad because I really thought she was a really great girl before, and I can't say that now. I don't know if it's all about making a great show and she's just laughing her way to the bank and it's worth it for her. I don't know, but there has to be a point where you question your own integrity and you have to realize that's something you're not going to get back, and that's the hard part for me. She doesn't look like herself. She doesn't sound like herself. She doesn't act like herself . This is crazy!"

As OK! previously reported, the Rinna Beauty founder has been in hot water this season as she has been rude towards Kathy Hilton , Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais .

"I am sorry, but I don't buy the whole her mom's death brought her this kind of maniac delusional character that she is now," Edwards said, referring to Rinna's mom passing away, which occurred in November 2021. "I think that the Housewives show has brought her to this. That's what I think about that."

When Edwards was on the show with Rinna , she said she was this "sweet girl from Medford, Oregon," who was "sporty, funny and a cool girl."

"I always enjoyed seeing her," she said. "I can't figure it out. I just have to come back to it's going to be about making a paycheck."

"Maybe that's her strategy to act like she doesn't care and she knows what she's doing ," Edwards pointed out. "I don't really believe that doesn't bother her, and you know, I could be dead wrong. Maybe it doesn't, maybe that's just where she is at right now. She's doing the show and you got to let it roll off your back and she really doesn't care, but that's not who she used to be. She was always a sweet girl, and she cared about if she was liked."

As OK! previously reported, Rinna's fans have had it with her, as she was booed at BravoCon . "I'm not shocked [about the situation]," Edwards said. "I mean, she walked into that huge room and people were literally booing her. I mean, you did see her stick up the middle finger, but you have to act like it doesn't bother you. What are you going to do? Start crying and run off the stage? What are your choices? She's too deep into it."