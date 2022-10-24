Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
This curious pup wants to be your new best friend
Meet Chica! This beautiful 1-year-old Dachshund/Corgi mix is calm and gentle. She is a very curious pup who loves to sniff and explore on walks. Although she may be timid at first, Chica warms up to people quickly once she gets to know them.
wgnradio.com
Enjoy bourbon from seed to spirit at Whiskey Acres
Nick Nagele, co-founder and COO of Whiskey Acres Distilling Company in DeKalb, joins John Williams to talk about the upcoming whiskey tasting and tour that is taking place at Whiskey Acres on Nov. 5th. Nick talks about what makes their distillery so unique, why they like to say they are in the Napa Valley of the corn belt, a special bourbon being made for Halloween, the confidence they have in their product, and what you will experience when you make a trip out to the distillery. Thirsty yet? Do you want to drink some whiskey with John? You can find more information about joining John here.
wjol.com
Trick or Treat Hours And Safety Tips For Halloween
The City of Joliet’s trick-or-treating hours will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 for those who choose to participate. Bolingbrook Trick or Treating hours will be on October 31st between 4 p.m. and 7p.m. The Village of Plainfield set its trick-or-treating hours...
pshspawprint.com
Stranger Things house puts Plainfield on map
Plainfield’s newest pride and joy, locally known as the “Stranger Things House”, is open again after a temporary shutdown at the beginning of October. The decorations are open for visitation on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Wesmere neighborhood off Caton Farm Road.
AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL: your ultimate holiday destination…Opening November!
The holiday season has officially begun and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to get creative and start a new tradition that family and friends will adore. Enter AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL, an immersive experience, meets shoppertainment, holiday show- all in one! Premiering last year in Chicago, Amaze Light Festival has expanded to a new home at Chicagoland’s Odyssey Fun World (19111 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477).
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Political horror stories & tales of misfortune
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/28/2022): In preparation for Halloween, John Kass & Jeff Carlin share their favorite scary (political) stories from their week and offer up considerations for the ‘Golden Moutza’ for October. Plus, who is scarier than a politician on social media? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com
What kind of siding is good for a house?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: CEO and Founder of MegaPros Home Improvement Joe Hogel joins the program to talk about what are good siding options for your house. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.
wgnradio.com
Dog allegedly stolen by Amazon driver is now home safe
Chicago resident Marisol Doblado joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about her experience with an Amazon driver allegedly stealing her dog from her yard. She also discusses law enforcement’s involvement and how her dog, Pluto, returned home safely.
wgnradio.com
New vanities and LED mirrors from Builder Supply Outlet
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about their new vanities and mirror they have in stock. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
Mokena man grows urban farm in a shipping container in his driveway
Derek Drake decided to think outside the box after losing his job during the pandemic.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Naperville
WGN Radio is showcasing the west suburban city of Naperville this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and bakeries in town in the the Your Hometown: Naperville video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in October.
wgnradio.com
Solemn Oath: A quaint brewery harkening back to an industrial era
Jon Hansen recounts his discussion with Solemn Oath Brewery’s Danny Boccassini as he highlights the Naperville brewery located at 1661 Quincy Avenue #179. Over the discussion, they emphasize the variety of craft beer Solemn Oath has to offer, their tap room, and their 77 house lager, representing the 77 neighborhoods throughout Chicago.
Suburban Comedy Club Auctioning Off Memorabilia to Keep Its Doors Open
A comedy institution is facing serious financial challenges, and as a result the owner is auctioning off thousands of pieces of memorabilia that tell the history of comedy. The Comedy Shrine, located in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, seats almost 600 people, and an adjacent museum holds thousand of pieces of comedy memorabilia and collectibles that pay tribute to the history of comedy.
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO READER
You will die. Then what?
Is death life’s greatest mystery? Or would we just like it to be? (Therefore, ghosts, devils, heaven, hell, organized religion, and Halloween candy.) Those are not among the five major questions that serve as an organizing mechanism for the Field Museum’s expansive new exhibit, “Death: Life’s Greatest Mystery,” however much they hang in the air.
fox32chicago.com
911 dispatcher honored for helping Aurora mom deliver baby at home
LISLE, Ill. - They are often the unsung heroes of first responders, but Wednesday night in Lisle, 911 dispatchers were honored at the DuPage County Valor Awards. Among them was Jessenia Bahena, a dispatcher at the Aurora 911 Center, who got an unusual call at 1:45 a.m. on July 15 from a mother in active labor.
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
kenosha.com
Opening of Coopers Uptown puts smiles on faces in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the community walked through the doors of a Kenosha landmark — a place responsible for 110 years of...
