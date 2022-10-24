ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

Jack Ohman: Swing set ...

By Jack Ohman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zddre_0il1SBiP00

With elections next month, independent voters are leaning toward voting for the GOP.

More from The Bee’s Opinion Team:

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

41K+
Followers
739
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy