Man used weapon to threaten woman

Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin man is facing several charges for allegedly threatening a woman with a baseball bat.

John Cartmell approached officers as they arrived near the 400 block of S. Pearl Street. The 47-year-old Cartmell told the accuser he would kill her as Officer Benjamin Busko took him to a patrol vehicle in handcuffs.

Cartmell allegedly waited for the woman to come home from work and used a baseball to threaten her. He approached her car with the bat and yelled at her, Busko said.

Cartmell told the accuser, “I’m going to kill you b**ch” and “I’m going to f**k you up,” as he approached her with a baseball bat. Cartmell told Busko to take him to jail and invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when officers tried to speak with him.

Cartmell was taken to the Shamokin Police Department and processed once in custody. Busko attempted to interview Cartmell, who again invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not speak.

Cartmell was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, and disorderly conduct. Cartmell was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $10,000 monetary bail.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on Oct. 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet