Williamsport, PA

Willliamsport high school student dies

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials.

The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday.

“We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.”

A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.

Amber Rochelle Baney
3d ago

“Each man's death diminishes me,For I am involved in mankind.Therefore, send not to knowFor whom the bell tolls,It tolls for thee.”These comments 😔. Deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this young soul!

Rhonda Bitler
3d ago

You need to proofread your articles. Williamsport is minus an l in your opening sentence. Additionally it would be nice to know the name or circumstance of the death. The family should be taken into consideration of course.

Heather reed
3d ago

I'm sure they post only what they're allowed to by law. If you have a child at the high school, then talk to them and ask. If they knew him, they'll know what happened.

NorthcentralPA.com

Armed guards could be in store for local school district

Montoursville, Pa. — The Montoursville Area School Board heard public arguments at their Tuesday meeting about the possibility of adding armed security guards across district buildings in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. The board will take the final vote on adding armed guards on Nov. 8. During the Oct. 25 meeting, the board approved two resolutions on adding armed guards. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

A young man’s journey back from a near-death experience

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young man from Lycoming County had a near-death experience after going into cardiac arrest. Doctors say it’s a medical miracle that he not only survived but also made a full recovery. June 16 was like any other day for 22-year-old Ben Garverick from Linden. He went to work, grabbed […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bradford County School Gets $ to Buy Clean Buses

A school district in Bradford County, Pennsylvania is among 400 school districts across the U.S. getting federal money to buy clean school buses. Governor Tom Wolf says the Troy Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises will get two-point-seven-six million dollars to buy seven buses. 11 districts in the commonwealth are receiving...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Montoursville student earns recognition in National Merit Scholarship Program

Christian Smith is one of 34,000 students in the nation to be recognized for standout success on the preliminary SATs. A member of the Class of 2023, student earned the recognition of a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The principal of Montoursville Area High School will issue Smith a letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). Students who received the commended recognition will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship Awards.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Armed gang members arrested near Pa. school

Several men were arraigned on Wednesday after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car parked near a high school in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. Ariansy Osiro Paredes, Hector Vasquez Colon, Danny Salazar Parra, Jesus Gonzalez, and Nick Liquey were all taken into...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT names local students to state ambassador program

PennDOT has selected a number of high school students to build community by serving in the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program for 2022-2023. The program is a joint effort of PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB). The new-to-Pennsylvania program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also become ambassadors in their community...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Minor arrested for allegedly threatening Muncy school on social media

Muncy, Pa. — A minor was arrested Sunday in Muncy Creek Township for allegedly making a threatening post on social media regarding the Muncy schools. State police at Montoursville say they were notified of the threat shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The minor allegedly made the threatening post on Yik Yak regarding the Muncy Junior/Senior High School. Police took the juvenile into custody and transferred them to juvenile...
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg man facing rape charges

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former combat medic joins Troy Laurel Health Center

Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health Centers added a new team member: Maureen Lewis, CRNP, certified registered nurse practitioner. Lewis will join the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy. Lewis has a background in internal medicine, acute inpatient care, labor & delivery, and specialty services, having worked in both inpatient and outpatient care settings. ...
TROY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Expectations Women's Center raises nearly $100K

A local women's center is channeling fundraising efforts toward health guidance for women in the area. Expectations Women’s Center raised $97,089 at its annual banquet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Milton. All proceeds from the event will provide financial support to both of Expectations Women’s Center’s locations, in Lewisburg and Williamsport. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming Commissioners continue debate on location of new facilities for coroner

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners had another lengthy debate Thursday on where to move the coroner’s office. During the Oct. 20 meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger said he would place an item on the agenda to move forward with the appraisal of land on High Street in Williamsport. The land was offered to the county by UPMC Williamsport and is two parcels totaling approximately 12,000 square feet. Lycoming County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Teens charged with robbery in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Three teens have been charged for a robbery on Market Street in Williamsport Monday afternoon. Police have identified the individuals as 19-year-old Nyreese Turner, 16-year-old Aajujuan Tamir Johnson, and a 13-year-old. According to police, officers were emergency dispatched to Market streets on reports of a robbery...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? October 28-30

What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New trail coming to Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly leaves scratch marks on man's throat during assault

Unityville, Pa. — A woman who got into an argument with a man allegedly struck him several times in the face and put her hands around his neck, police say. State police at Montoursville say Jasmine Kapp, 30, of Unityville, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 19 for the alleged assault at a home in Jordan Township. The accuser told police he and Kapp began arguing about...
UNITYVILLE, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
DURYEA, PA
