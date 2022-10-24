Read full article on original website
WNDU
Mishawaka residents tour new City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After major renovations, the old Liberty Mutual Insurance building has opened as Mishawaka’s new City Hall, Police Department, and Utilities Building Office. On Thursday, the public was invited from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. to tour the new space which features open spaces for the public...
WNDU
Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year. The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants. At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be...
thecw46.com
New options available in RVs, says automotive expert
Mid-Michigan NOW Anchor Mike Woolfolk spoke with Automotive expert Mike Caudill about new options recreational vehicles are offering. These new advances were shown off at the recent RV Open House in Elkhart, Indiana. These additions are sure to interest outdoor enthusiasts.
22 WSBT
One dead in crash on US 12
ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — A 27-year-old Nappanee man is dead after a violent head on crash near Edwardsburg. The crash happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. on US 12 near Island Drive. Police say Ariel Villa's car went into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit another car. Villa...
WNDU
Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building that has stood in downtown LaPorte for some 150 years stands no more. The brick, two-story, Low’s building suddenly and surprisingly collapsed Wednesday night. It was an undignified and unbelievable end for a building that has been part of the heart of...
abc57.com
Worker shortage causes transit disruptions in South Bend, across country
A nationwide workforce shortage is causing disruptions to transit agencies across the country, and locally in Michiana. Transpo, South Bend's public transit operator, canceled 180 bus trips over a one-week period according to advisories on it's Facebook page. "To put the missed trips into perspective, Transpo runs approximately 400 trips...
WNDU
Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
WNDU
Berrien Springs man charged with arson in Coloma fire
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs man has been charged in connection with a fire earlier this month in Coloma. Officers with the Coloma Township Police Department responded to an explosion in the 200 block of Ellendale Drive back on Oct. 13. Police say a three-story apartment building had smoke coming out of the windows and a vehicle behind the building was on fire.
WNDU
Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
WNDU
525 Foundations hosts ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation held a special event for trick-or-treaters, just days before Halloween!. Taking place at Howard Park on Thursday evening, the idea of “Say Boo to Drugs” was created to ensure kids have a safe trick-or-treating experience. The free event featured candy,...
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
WNDU
Randolph Mini Park gets upgraded to Randolph Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Randolph Mini Park has been renamed Randolph Park after improvements have expanded that outdoor space. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the park on Wednesday by South Bend Venues Parks and Arts along with city leaders and community members to honor the parks completion and renaming.
WNDU
One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
WNDU
Live burn demonstration held at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire officials took part in a live burn demonstration at the University of Notre Dame on Thursday. Firefighters set fire to two rooms – one with smoke alarms and sprinklers, and one without. The demonstration showed just how fast a fire can spread. “You...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new Chacoan peccary babies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo welcomed a pair of Chacoan peccary babies last week!. The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species. Staff members at the zoo say Tapo and Salt are already expert parents and the peclets are doing great!. Chacoan peclets grow fast. In six...
WNDU
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend’s Randolph Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
WNDU
‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
