Aldi is increasing pay for its workers for the third time this year with a new minimum rate of £11 an hour, putting it back at the top of the supermarket pay league. The UK’s fourth largest grocer is upping pay by 50p an hour – or almost 5% – for about 26,000 staff from January, announcing the move just over a month after its last rise in September, when shop workers’ hourly rate rose 40p to a minimum £10.50 an hour. Workers inside the M25 motorway around London will see their pay rise to at least £12.45 an hour.

22 MINUTES AGO