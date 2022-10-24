Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Consumer confidence fell in October as inflation takes a toll
US consumer confidence fell in October to the lowest level since July as high borrowing costs and soaring inflation take their toll on household budgets. The consumer confidence index slumped to 102.5 from a revised 107.8 in September, according to data released Tuesday by the Conference Board. Economists were expecting a reading of 106.5, per estimates from Refinitiv. A reading above 100 signals consumers have an optimistic attitude toward the economy. In February 2020, the consumer confidence index was 132.6.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Senate Democrat warns Fed it's 'foolish' to keep lifting interest rates
Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper is pleading with the Federal Reserve to pause its relentless attack on crushing inflation before it does more harm than good. "High inflation necessitates a response. But the concern is the Fed is doing too much too soon," Hickenlooper wrote in a letter on Thursday to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. "We should wait to see the effects on the economy and how those changes are absorbed."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Soaring inflation is throwing retirees' budgets into chaos
At the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota, Florida, talking about inflation really strikes a chord. At a card table there, CNN met with a group of seniors, all on fixed incomes, who spoke about feeling the squeeze from steep price hikes over the past year. Katherine Janes, 81, said she...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fetterman slams Big Oil for surging profits and failure to invest in new supply
Democrat John Fetterman scolded the oil industry on Thursday for reaping massive profits and argued companies are rewarding shareholders instead of aggressively investing in new supply. "Big Oil just made another round of record profits by gouging Americans at the gas pump," Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, said in...
Aldi increases staff pay for third time this year as cost of living soars
Aldi is increasing pay for its workers for the third time this year with a new minimum rate of £11 an hour, putting it back at the top of the supermarket pay league. The UK’s fourth largest grocer is upping pay by 50p an hour – or almost 5% – for about 26,000 staff from January, announcing the move just over a month after its last rise in September, when shop workers’ hourly rate rose 40p to a minimum £10.50 an hour. Workers inside the M25 motorway around London will see their pay rise to at least £12.45 an hour.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bed Bath and Beyond names a new CEO
Bed Bath and Beyond has named a new CEO — and investors were selling the stock. The beleaguered retailer has tapped interim leader Sue Gove to the position permanently. She's held the position for the past four months following the exit of its former CEO Mark Tritton, who failed to turn around the company.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New SEC rule requires executives to give back bonuses when accountants screw up
The Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to adopt a new rule that would require public companies to take back executive compensation when their financial statements contain errors. These "clawback" requirements are intended to hold corporate executives financially accountable for any reporting errors, whether they are the result of fraud...
Comments / 0