ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Senator Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Others Send Letters to Financial Officials Demanding They Shut the Revolving Door Between Crypto Firms and their Agencies

Multiple Democrat elected officials are slamming public financial agency leaders in a public letter criticizing the “revolving door” of public officials going over to crypto firms. The letter is signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, and Jesús “Chuy”...
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

300 Business groups call on Biden to intervene in rail unions contract vote

Three hundred business groups are calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the ratification of the national tentative agreement he helped broker last month between rail unions and US freight railroads. In a letter sent to the president Thursday, retail, agricultural, manufacturing, and trucking associations jointly asked the president...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DOJ asks judge to force Trump White House lawyers to testify in Jan. 6 probe

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to force the top two lawyers from Donald Trump's White House counsel's office to testify about their conversations with the former President, as it tries to break through the privilege firewall Trump has used to avoid scrutiny of his actions on January 6, 2021, according to three people familiar with the investigation.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee invoked conspiracy claiming Democrats sought to 'topple' US in retaliation for losing Civil War

The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan invoked a conspiracy that the Covid-19 pandemic and protests in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd were part of a decades-long plan by the Democratic Party to "topple" the United States as retaliation for losing the US Civil War, adding that the party wanted to enslave people "again."
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Senate Democrat warns Fed it's 'foolish' to keep lifting interest rates

Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper is pleading with the Federal Reserve to pause its relentless attack on crushing inflation before it does more harm than good. "High inflation necessitates a response. But the concern is the Fed is doing too much too soon," Hickenlooper wrote in a letter on Thursday to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. "We should wait to see the effects on the economy and how those changes are absorbed."
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bill Richardson Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico. Father: William Blaine Richardson Jr., executive with Citibank. Marriage: Barbara (Flavin) Richardson (1972-present) Education: Tufts University, B.A., 1970; Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, M.A., 1971. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts. Grew up in...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy