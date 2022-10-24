Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers’ Flag Football Team earns two-game sweep
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers Flag Football Team won both games of their tri-match when they defeated Spencer 8-6 and then defeated Kendrick 13-7 in overtime Tuesday night, October 25 at Alton Shell Stadium. In their first game against the Spencer Green Wave, the Panthers scored their...
Americus Times-Recorder
Furlow Charter Falcons Win Region Title and Lady Falcons finish Region Runner-Up
AMERICUS – The Furlow Charter Boys’ Cross Country Team won the region title for the second year in a row and the Lady Falcons finished as the region runner-up at the GHSA Class A Division 2 Area 6 Region Meet held at the Sumter County Parks and Recreation complex on Wednesday, October 26.
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County’s season comes to an end with loss to Wilcox County
COLUMBUS – Throughout the summer of 2022, members of the Schley County High School Softball Team (SCHS) trained in the hot sun, both as a team in practice scrimmages and individually. By the start of the season, the Wildcats were ready to transfer that summer work ethic on to the diamond and it paid off with a region championship. They were then able to win their regional tournament and advance to the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Quarterfinals in Columbus. In their first game of the “Elite Eight” they lost a hard-fought battle to Lanier County by the score of 5-3. This put SCHS on the brink of elimination, as the Wildcats would face the Wilcox County Patriots (WCH), who lost their first game of the season to Georgia Military in their first state quarterfinal game. SCHS came into Thursday’s survive and advance game against the 26-1 Patriots ready to pull off a win and advance to Friday’s action, but they fell behind early by the score of 5-0 and could not catch up. As a result, the Wildcats (19-11) saw their season come to an end with a 13-4 loss to WCH at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus.
Savannah Tribune
Albany State Holds Off SSU
Savannah State quarterback JT Hartage passed for a career-high 197 yards but it would not be enough as the Tigers dropped a hard fought 31-20 decision to Albany State in a game played at TA Wright Stadium on October 22. With more than two dozen players battling flu-like symptoms, Albany...
Americus Times-Recorder
Loes Rozing Honored as Student of Excellence at South Georgia Technical College
AMERICUS – Loes Rozing of Heiloo, Netherlands was recently honored as the overall Student of Excellence at South Georgia Technical College in Americus. Rozing is a Sports and Fitness Management student and a member of the Lady Jets basketball Team. Rozing was presented as a nominee by instructor and assistant men’s basketball coach Karim Mawuenyega.
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW’s Halloween Havoc returns October 27
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) Softball and Baseball Teams will present their annual Halloween Havoc on Thursday, October 27 at the GSW Softball Complex. Fans can come and watch the GSW softball and baseball teams play a co-ed, slow pitch softball game in costumes on Thursday,...
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Schools October 2022 Board Recognition Program
Mr. Walter Knighton, Superintendent of Sumter County Schools, proudly announces the October 2022 “Teachers and Parents in Support of Students” Board Recognition Program honorees from Sumter County Elementary School. Ms. Teira Wallace, the principal and her staff, chose to recognize the following: Student – Melanie Duque, Custodian – Zebb Jackson; Nutrition Staff Member – Angela Laster; Support Staff – Wanda Jordan; Parent Volunteer – Patricia Hill; Paraprofessional – Myia Crawford; and Teacher – Kristal Minter.
3 Elementary School Students Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal car accident on Oct. 19 that claimed the lives of three elementary school students from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). Officials reported that the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School in Muscogee County. Three children aged six, eight, and nine were involved in the wreck.
WTVM
Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life
PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Remembering Charles Sherrod's legacy
Civil rights icon Charles Sherrod, who died earlier this month at the age of 85, was honored during a Tuesday afternoon program at the Charles M. Sherrod Civil Rights Park in downtown Albany. Sherrod came to southwest Georgia in 1961 to register black voters and helped found the Albany Movement in the civil rights era.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/25/22
Four people face charges after a drive-by shooting in Warner Robins. The shooting led to a chase and cruiser wreck. It started around noon on Monday.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
southgatv.com
OVERTURNED LOG TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 300 IN CRISP CO..
A traffic accident involving a log truck has been reported on highway 300 south in Crisp County, where local responders are responding to the scene. Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire and Rescue are on the scene. More details to come as the investigation continues.
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
WALB 10
No one injured after rural mail vehicle catches on fire in Baker Co.
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Jeep carrying U.S. mail in Baker County was engulfed in flames on Monday. The driver was uninjured. The vehicle fire happened on the 1000 block of Pretoria/Tarva Road and destroyed the Jeep and “a lot” of mail, according to the Baker County sheriff’s Office.
wfxl.com
Sylvester Housing Authority breaks ground on 6 single-family homes
On Tuesday, October 25, the Sylvester Housing Authority broke ground in a ceremony to celebrate the construction on their first six single-family homes. In the fall of 2019 Sylvester Housing Authority was awarded a CHIP grant in the amount of $300,000. CHIP stands for Community Home Investment Program. The purpose of this grant is to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing in Georgia by granting funds to city and county governments, public housing authorities and other agencies.
