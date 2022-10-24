ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City leaders break ground on new initiative designed to better protect Manhattan from storm surges

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday marked 10 years since Superstorm Sandy by pushing new initiatives to protect the city from that kind of devastation again. From South Street Seaport, city leaders broke ground on the Brooklyn Bridge-Montgomery Coastal Resilience project, which will add flood walls and barriers to protect parts of Manhattan.
