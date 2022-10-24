Read full article on original website
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at ‘Center’ of Trade Calls
Jerry Jeudy is set to log his 34th career NFL appearance Sunday against the Jaguars in London. And it might be his last with the team that made him a 2020 first-round draft choice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported the Broncos wide receiver "has been the center of calls"...
Are Bears Tempting Fate with so Many Justin Fields Runs?
The Bears would like to think they can duplicate what worked against New England for future games, like mainly Sunday at Dallas. Getting Justin Fields out and moving in the pocket, or playing as an extra running back in Luke Getsy's offense might not be possible the way it was against New England's defense.
Patriots Blame: Former All-Pro Among Struggling New England Stars
Mac Jones has been woeful. Isaiah Wynn has been worse. Even Bill Belichick has been off his Hall-of-Fame game. But of all the positions and players, the New England Patriots never imagined in Week 8 being concerned about punter Jake Bailey. But here we are. As the Pats look to...
Lane Johnson Returns, Not Worried About Concussion History
PHILADELPHIA – Lane Johnson isn’t much different from the rest of his offensive linemates in that the Eagles' right tackle is as equally tough and willing to play through whatever pain the NFL’s trench warfare dishes out. Concussions are their own special brand of pain, though, especially...
Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead
OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
Lovie Smith: Texans Defense ‘Looking Forward to Competing’ Against Titans RB Derrick Henry
With the Houston Texans set to host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South matchup on Sunday, they are preparing to once again face Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry, who missed both games against the Texans in 2021 due to injury, is likely licking his chops at the opportunity to face Houston. While Henry is known for his ability to gash opposing defenses, when he faces the Texans he takes it to another level.
Commanders DE Chase Young OUT vs. Colts; When Will He Return?
Any small glimmer of hope that Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young would return to the field this weekend was squashed Thursday after head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he would wait until next week to activate him. This means Young won't play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Players...
Sam Mustipher Works to Keep His Distance from Bench
Center Sam Mustipher was anything but happy as he stood on the sidelines at the start of Monday night's Bears win over New England. You might say he was fuming. Usually the one to initiate plays by snapping the ball, his long-anticipated benching occurred when Lucas Patrick had been moved to center from guard.
Todd Bowles: Buccaneers’ star ‘appears’ to have suffered major injury
Tampa Bay came up short during its loss to Baltimore on Thursday night. The Buccaneers got off to a 10-3 lead - scoring their first opening drive touchdown of the season - before being outscored 24-12 over the final three quarters. The loss marked the third straight for the franchise and the fifth defeat in the past six games.
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase to Miss Multiple Weeks, Won’t Play Against Browns
The Cleveland Browns won’t have to game plan for one of the top wide receivers in the game. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is going to miss multiple weeks, likely to be placed on the injured reserve, according to a report. Chase is expected to rest and...
Tua Off Dolphins Injury Report; Two New Players On
There were a whole lot of changes on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, most of them for the better. Not that there ever was major reason for concern, but perhaps the most noteworthy development involved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting removed from the injury report after being listed Wednesday with a hand injury (though he was a full participant).
NFL Draft Profile: Jowon Briggs, Defensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bearcats
Briggs possesses a thick, strong frame to cause problems in the run and passing games, but he lacks ideal athletic traits and technical development as a pass rusher. In 2021, the Bearcats played Briggs everywhere from 5-tech to 0-tech, but most of his snaps came lined up between the C and B gaps. His role changed in 2022 as he now takes most of his snaps lined up between the 3-tech and 0-tech positions along the defensive interior. Briggs won’t be able to sustain a high snap count lined up over the center at the next level because of his size. He deploys his hands early to engage linemen and keep them out of his pads. Briggs plays with natural leverage and strong leg drive. He’s also strong in his upper body as he rarely misses tackles, displays good grip strength, and keeps the lineman at bay with a one-armed long-arm technique when setting the edge against the run. Briggs uses this technique to lift the tackle out of his stance while maintaining enough separation from the lineman to turn back any outside rush attempts. Briggs is easily able to create displacement with a combination of his strong upper body and leg drive when he gets into the offensive lineman’s pads. His motor runs hot, and his hand placement is generally good, although it can get a bit high and has the potential to draw penalties. Briggs’ best pass rushing move involves latching onto and pulling the lineman before immediately executing a swim move. While he’s a capable pass rusher, Briggs is more of a pocket pusher than a pocket collapser. He lacks counters after his initial rush dies and doesn’t offer a diverse pass rushing arsenal. Briggs doesn’t have the bend to play a full-time edge role in the NFL. He’s not a dynamic athlete and lacks ideal pursuit speed, explosiveness, twitch, and change of direction skills. Briggs has good but not elite arm length, which showed up against Houston’s Patrick Paul in the 2021 conference championship. His anchor in the run game is inconsistent, and there are instances of him being displaced five or more yards downfield by linemen. He struggled with duo blocks in the run game against Arkansas in 2022. Briggs has a strong upper body, but his hands lack pop on first contact. Sometimes he’ll surrender gap integrity by trying to make a play on the ball instead of holding his assignment. Briggs’ former teammate Curtis Brooks was a more dynamic, explosive, and productive interior lineman, but he only went in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Watch: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following three consecutive losses, the Green Bay Packers need to turn around their season. They could hardly finder a bigger obstacle in the way than the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is 5-1 and coming off its bye. Aside from the one loss at Miami, the Bills...
FanNation Proposes Deals Before NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is on November 1st and several trades have already been made ahead of the deadline. The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that has already made a move, acquiring linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. One of the benefits of that deal in addition...
X-Factors for Raiders vs. Saints
One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have in common is that they've had multiple players who've stepped up and surprised this season. It presents a situation where any number of players could make plays that swing the momentum of the game on Sunday. Taysom Hill.
Jaguars Add CB Tevaughn Campbell From Raiders’ Practice Squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a move to address their cornerback depth in the wake of injuries on Thursday, officially signing cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the 53-man roster from the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad. Earlier in the week, the Jaguars placed starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve with a...
RECAP: Buccaneers melt down in 27-22 loss to Ravens
A promising first half for the Buccaneers quickly faded away as deja vu set in and the team reverted back to their 2022 mean, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to do as they pleased on offense. It didn't help that Tampa Bay could establish zero consistency on offense over the final three quarters. The Buccaneers drop to 3-5, after their 5th loss in 6 games, losing 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens at home.
Steelers OC Matt Canada Embracing Heat From Critics
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been underwhelming through seven weeks of the season, and at 2-5 with a gloomy future ahead, offensive coordinator Matt Canada is taking even more heat than usual. The push from fans to fire Canada has grown tremendously over the last two weeks. With...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’
Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
Adam Wainwright Shares Moment He Made Decision to Return for 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has defied Father Time for years. Now, he’s decided to give pitching in the majors one final go—and he’s explained his reasons why. Speaking to reporters for the first time since he announced that he’d...
