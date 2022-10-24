Nacogdoches woman arrested for allegedly leaving 4-year-old at home alone
NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they arrested 28-year-old, Britnie Nicole Jeffress for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old child at home alone on Oct. 21.
The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the child’s alleged abandonment after the child went outside and knocked on a neighbor’s door to say they were left home alone. While interviewing the neighbor and child, officials said the child identified Jeffress’s car driving by, after which a deputy left to stop the car.
According to authorities, Jeffress claimed she had to leave the house for a family emergency and that she was only gone for a short time. Officials said the deputies figured out Jeffress' story was false and arrested her.
Later officials said they were told that Jeffress was at a local bar while the child was at home alone. She was booked into the county jail and released after posting her $7,500 bond.
