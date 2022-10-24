ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

Nacogdoches woman arrested for allegedly leaving 4-year-old at home alone

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they arrested 28-year-old, Britnie Nicole Jeffress for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old child at home alone on Oct. 21.

The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the child’s alleged abandonment after the child went outside and knocked on a neighbor’s door to say they were left home alone. While interviewing the neighbor and child, officials said the child identified Jeffress’s car driving by, after which a deputy left to stop the car.

According to authorities, Jeffress claimed she had to leave the house for a family emergency and that she was only gone for a short time. Officials said the deputies figured out Jeffress’ story was false and arrested her.

Later officials said they were told that Jeffress was at a local bar while the child was at home alone. She was booked into the county jail and released after posting her $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 6

texas
2d ago

so she is back at home with her child ...i know cps didnt take the child they only take them when parents take care of their kids

Reply
2
