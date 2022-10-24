ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

CBS 58

Rise in RSV cases causing busy hospitals in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A record number of kids across Wisconsin and northern Illinois are being admitted to hospitals for the respiratory condition known as RSV. It is a common virus that represents itself as if it were a cold. So far, more that 350 children at UW Health have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Community leaders in Wisconsin discuss importance of the Latino vote

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A panel of community leaders gathered at the Newsroom Pub in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Latino vote in Wisconsin and across the United States. The Milwaukee Press Club, WisPolitics.com and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Wisconsin Chapter held a luncheon...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHIO Dayton

George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee, police seek answers

MILWAUKEE — A George Floyd mural was vandalized in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate WISN 12. It's unclear when the mural was vandalized. Paint was splattered over the face of the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in May 2020, sparking a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

New era begins as Milwaukee County welcomes new sheriff Monday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball officially assumed leadership of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at midnight Monday, following the departure of Earnell Lucas at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sheriff Ball officially became the acting sheriff while Lucas has moved into the private sector, accepting a position as...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee's Alert Neighbor Program expands, grant recipients announced

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A program to increase safety in Milwaukee neighborhoods is expanding. In July, city leaders announced the relaunch of the Alert Neighbor Program, an initiative that empowers residents to help keep their neighborhoods safe by forming a neighborhood block club. Monday night, grant recipients were announced. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash

A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local leaders react to Darrell Brooks' guilty verdict

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Community members and local leaders are reacting Wednesday after Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial. A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon following the verdict. Waukesha DA Sue Opper spoke, along with victims and family members affected...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Fiserv Inc. to move global headquarters to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) ---- Hundreds of new jobs are coming to the city as Fiserv Inc. plans to move its headquarters to downtown Milwaukee. The new location will be at 640 Vel Phillips Avenue, the HUB640 building and former Boston Store. Fiserv will lease more than 150,000 square feet for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI

