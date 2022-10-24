Read full article on original website
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
Milwaukee advocates gather at UMOS Center to promote year-round domestic violence resources
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Domestic Violence Awareness month comes to a close, Milwaukee advocates are showcasing the resources available all year round. Milwaukee County's District Attorney was among the guests who toured the brightly colored resource center. -- and sadly, the number of cases crossing his desk have been recently on the rise.
Gubernatorial candidates rally support in southeastern Wisconsin with less than two weeks left until election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Both of Wisconsin's gubernatorial candidates were in our area rallying support for their campaigns with about a dozen days left until polls close in the Badger State. At Laborers Local 113 in Milwaukee, Governor Tony Evers and other democrats kicked off his statewide bus tour by...
Record number of Milwaukee residents request speed humps in neighborhoods
Covid relief funds have been used to reduce the cost of speed humps this year from roughly $300 to about $100 for each homeowner or renter on the block.
Rise in RSV cases causing busy hospitals in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A record number of kids across Wisconsin and northern Illinois are being admitted to hospitals for the respiratory condition known as RSV. It is a common virus that represents itself as if it were a cold. So far, more that 350 children at UW Health have...
Milwaukee health officials push for people to get latest COVID boosters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Cold and flu season is upon us, and Milwaukee County health officials say COVID continues to be a concern. Everyone five and older can now get a booster shot to protect against multiple strains of COVID. In Milwaukee County, health officials say 62% of people have...
Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
Greenfield Police Department awarded funding for Guardian Angel devices
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The leading cause of death for on-duty police officers is traffic incidents. Greenfield police have a new tool to make sure their officers are safe on the road. "I was out on a traffic stop, and my squad car was struck by a drunk driver while...
Community leaders in Wisconsin discuss importance of the Latino vote
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A panel of community leaders gathered at the Newsroom Pub in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Latino vote in Wisconsin and across the United States. The Milwaukee Press Club, WisPolitics.com and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Wisconsin Chapter held a luncheon...
George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee, police seek answers
MILWAUKEE — A George Floyd mural was vandalized in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate WISN 12. It's unclear when the mural was vandalized. Paint was splattered over the face of the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in May 2020, sparking a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.
New Milwaukee County sheriff on staffing shortages
Any work done by the sheriff's office requires people. The office is currently down around 100 corrections officers and 30 deputies.
New era begins as Milwaukee County welcomes new sheriff Monday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball officially assumed leadership of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at midnight Monday, following the departure of Earnell Lucas at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sheriff Ball officially became the acting sheriff while Lucas has moved into the private sector, accepting a position as...
Milwaukee's Alert Neighbor Program expands, grant recipients announced
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A program to increase safety in Milwaukee neighborhoods is expanding. In July, city leaders announced the relaunch of the Alert Neighbor Program, an initiative that empowers residents to help keep their neighborhoods safe by forming a neighborhood block club. Monday night, grant recipients were announced. The...
Running a red can have serious consequences. These are the laws in Milwaukee
Running a red light can have serious consequences, leading to injuries or fatal crashes. Since 2017, Milwaukee Police issued more than 11,600 traffic signal and stop sign violations.
Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash
A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
Local leaders react to Darrell Brooks' guilty verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Community members and local leaders are reacting Wednesday after Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial. A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon following the verdict. Waukesha DA Sue Opper spoke, along with victims and family members affected...
Fiserv Inc. to move global headquarters to downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) ---- Hundreds of new jobs are coming to the city as Fiserv Inc. plans to move its headquarters to downtown Milwaukee. The new location will be at 640 Vel Phillips Avenue, the HUB640 building and former Boston Store. Fiserv will lease more than 150,000 square feet for...
'We will always be Grannie Strong!': Milwaukee Dancing Grannies respond to Brooks verdict
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Among the six victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy were four people affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who were performing at the parade before being hit by the SUV driven by Darrell Brooks. Following Brooks being found guilty of all charges on Wednesday, Oct....
Survey asks about red light runners, speeding on Milwaukee streets
The Sherman Park Community Association is conducting a survey aimed at collecting data on red light running and speeding in the City of Milwaukee.
Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
