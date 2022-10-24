ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting begins in Aiken County and South Carolina

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
Early voting for the midterm elections began Monday morning in South Carolina and, shortly before 1 p.m., the line to vote early stretched out the door of the Aiken County Government Center.

Nancy Quarles, Mary Weber and Steve and Debbie Wall were among those to vote Monday.

Quarles said she came out to vote Monday because it was a beautiful day and she wanted to exercise her right to vote. She said she didn't have a particular race she wanted to vote in, she wanted to vote in them all.

There are three local contested races on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election: the Second Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Joe Wilson and Democrat Judd Larkins, the S.C. House District 83 race between Republican incumbent Bill Hixon and Democrat Jerico "J.D." McCoy, and a school board race.

There are also eight statewide races on the ballot including U.S. senator, governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, superintendent of education, state treasurer, attorney general, comptroller general and agricultural commissioner.

Weber said she was planning to be a poll watcher on election day. She said she was interested in voting in the contested Aiken County Board of Education race between incumbent Brian Silas, Dr. Leona Guyton and Dr. Connie Rendleman.

That district, No. 3, includes an area between Aiken and North Augusta that includes Graniteville and the Midland Valley area, and goes to the border of North Augusta and Beech Island.

The Walls were new to voting in South Carolina, having moved from Illinois about a year ago.

Steve said it was a very easy process to vote in the Palmetto State and Debbie said it seemed like the early voting process was very sophisticated.

"It went quick," Steve continued. "[We] didn't have to stand in line for more than five minutes and [we] moved right through."

Debbie said they decided to vote early because they didn't want to wait in line on Nov. 8.

Steve added they were also completing some paperwork for a deed transfer so it made sense to combine the trips.

They said they weren't interested in a particular race.

Early voting was not without problems Monday.

The Associated Press reported that the state election commission's website, SCVotes.gov, where people can go to get sample ballots or find voting locations, had crashed. However, it appeared to be operating normally as of 4 p.m.

The South Carolina Election Commission reported Monday that approximately 40,000 people had voted early Monday, nearly double the record set on June 10 which was the last day of early voting for the June 14 primary.

Early voting will continue until 6 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Early voting will take place at the Aiken County Board of Voter Registration and Election offices and the North Augusta Public Safety Station II.

The voter registration and election offices are on the first floor of the Aiken County Government Center located at 1930 University Parkway. North Augusta Public Safety Station II is located at 501 Five Notch Road.

People who wish to vote early are asked to bring one of four types of photo identification: South Carolina driver's license, South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles identify card, U.S. Passport or federal military identification.

Absentee voting by mail is still allowed for qualified voters including people who have disabilities or who are attending people with disabilities, who are 65 or older, who are members of the military or married to someone who is in the military, who are in the hospital, who aren't going to be in their county of residence on Nov. 8, who have employment obligations, or who are in a jail awaiting a trial.

People who want to vote absentee are required to apply by phone, mail or at the county voter registration office.

The phone number of the Aiken County Voter Registration and Elections office is 803-642-2028. The mailing address is P.O. Box 3127, Aiken, SC 29802.

After receiving their application, people are asked to return it to the voter registration office by mail or in person by 5 p.m. Friday. Once people receive their ballot, they're asked to return it to the election office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to election day to help ensure timely delivery.

Absentee voters are still required to have the ballot signed by a witness and to have a photo identification if they return their ballot in person.

People will need to bring a photo ID to vote early or if they vote on election day. Acceptable forms of photo ID are a driver's license or DMV ID card, a military ID, voter registration card with photo or a passport.

