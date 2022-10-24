ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Couple wanted for murder in Arizona, Nevada found dead; 2 others arrested

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Axa6_0il1Pfxs00

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted for murder in Arizona and Nevada were found dead Friday night near Kingman, Arizona, officials say.

According to The Associated Press, the bodies of Hunter McGuire, 29, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and lying next to each other on Friday.

Lake Havasu City police said that it looked like McGuire shot himself but was unsure if someone shot Brankek or if she shot herself, according to the AP. The county medical examiner is expected to determine her official cause of death.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted on Wednesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about a murder that happened two days prior. Detectives during their investigation identified the suspect as McGuire. MCSO said that McGuire and Branek allegedly pawned evidence of the murder the same day and there was video.

An arrest warrant was issued for both McGuire and Branek by LVPD. During their investigation, detectives learned that McGuire was hiding in Las Vegas for alleged involvement in a double murder in Kingman, Arizona, according to MCSO. The double murder happened on June 28, 2022. Officials obtained video surveillance from the murders that had similarities to McGuire. The two people who were murdered were Retta Atkins and Darren VanHouten.

On Wednesday, MCSO said just before 2 p.m. deputies arrived at a house in Golden Valley, Arizona, after reports of a possible murder. When they arrived, deputies found Martin Eric Nelson Jr., 25, dead behind a car. He had obvious gunshot wounds to the head. While deputies were at the scene, a man, identified as Timothy Wayne Burt, 42, allegedly told them that he was there when Nelson died and left the area and hid for about 12 hours. Burt allegedly said that he and Nelson went to the house around 2 a.m. to get a trailer that he said was stolen from him.

MCSO said Burt told them that he was confronted by McGuire, who shot at them. He later admitted to firing back and later admitted to calling a girlfriend to pick him up. Burt allegedly tossed the gun. MCSO said that Burt had changed his story multiple times but was eventually arrested for hindering prosecution. More charges are expected but are currently pending.

Branek’s car was allegedly seen at a truck stop in Yucca, Arizona, which led to a high-speed chase on Friday, according to the AP. There was a four-hour standoff prior to the discovery of the couple’s bodies.

MCSO said a third person, who was later identified as Brittany Conkling, hid in a separate location from McGuire and Branek. She later surrendered. She later allegedly admitted to investigators that she knew McGuire was wanted for murder and allegedly admitted to helping him. Conkling also allegedly admitted to hiding evidence after running from the car. MCSO said that Conkling has been booked for hindering prosecution.

MCSO said that additional evidence was obtained from the scene where the standoff and bodies were found that was related to Atkins and VanHouten’s murders.

No shots were fired by law enforcement during the apprehension. The apprehension was a collaborative effort with assistance from the MAGNET, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Kingman Police Department, Lake Havasu City Police Department, Bullhead City Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Las Vegas FBI Criminal Apprehension Team, and the dispatch centers of each agency,” said MCSO in a news release.

According to MCSO, McGuire was also a suspect in other murder investigations that are ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas chief says state police 'did not fail' in Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas' state police chief said Thursday that his department "did not fail" Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, as a Republican congressman joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in the May attack in calling for him to resign.
UVALDE, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mother found dead after 6-year-old asks neighbor for help

LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KIRO 7 Seattle

In 2023, Californians won’t be cited for jaywalking

SACRAMENTO — Last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that decriminalizes nearly all jaywalking in the state. The Freedom to Walk Act limits when an officer can cite a pedestrian for jaywalking. Under the new law, Californians can legally jaywalk without being ticketed, including outside...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sanders aims to boost vulnerable Democrats in US tour

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders kicked off a multi-state tour in Oregon on Thursday by talking about abortion, but honed in on a topic some Democratic candidates have largely avoided on the campaign trail: The economy. The tour is an effort to energize young...
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Class action lawsuit accuses cannabis company of mislabeling THC content

LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California accuses a cannabis company of intentionally mislabeling products to suggest a higher THC content. The complaint, filed by Dovel & Luner on behalf of Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson, accuses the makers of “Jeeter” products of overcharging customers and violating consumer protection laws by selling products with a lower THC content than listed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
138K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy