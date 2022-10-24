Oklahoma's Grant Sherfield Named to Cousy Award Watch List

The Sooners' new transfer point guard has impressed coach Porter Moser in many areas of the game already, including a midrange jumper that lets him "score in bunches."

NORMAN — Oklahoma point guard Grant Sherfield was named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award Watch List on Monday, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The award is now in its 20th year and is presented to the top point guard in NCAA Division I men's basketball.

“Grant really controls the tempo,” OU head coach Porter Moser said Monday. “I mean, he really is really good at ball screens. He's really good at making other guys better, but also he can score. He can score in bunches.”

Sherfield, a 6-foot-2 senior point guard from Fort Worth, was also voted the 2022-23 Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year by Big 12 head coaches.

Sherfield began his collegiate career at Wichita State before transferring to Nevada the last two seasons. Sherfield started 28 games for the Wolfpack last season and led the team with 35.7 minutes per game.

He also led Nevada with 19.1 points per game and led the Mountain West and ranked fourth in the NCAA with 6.4 assists per game. Sherfield also pulled down 4.2 rebounds per game and was named third team All-Mountain West. After his sophomore year, Sherfield was tabbed as Mountain West Newcomer of the Year.

“I think in this (Big 12 Conference),” Moser said, “it’s so good defensively that they take you out of so many things that you need what we call a ‘shot clock guy.’ We said this before about Grant. Grant can get a shot. He's got a phenomenal mid-range shot.”

OU opens the preseason Tuesday night at home with an exhibition game against Oklahoma City at 7 p.m.