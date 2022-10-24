ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office member awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded North Carolina’s highest honor. John Carey has received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signifying people who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Police arrest Bolton man for numerous alleged fraud incidents

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has arrested a Bolton man and charged him with a dozen felonies, among other charges. 32-year-old James Nicholas Jacobs has been charged with 12 felony counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, possession of a schedule one controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested for alleged Wilmington HVAC damage, theft

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested in an alleged string of property damage to HVAC units and theft of components from HVAC units in downtown Wilmington. 33-year-old Patrick Andrew Davis and 29-year-old Clayton Alexander Bissett have been charged in connection to the crimes. Davis is charged...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area. The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:. New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project –...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jean Beasley receives award for lifetime sea turtle conservation work

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center founder, Jean Beasley, has been given an award to honor her years of work and vast impact. She has received the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award for her lifetime achievements in sea turtle conservation. Beasley created the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Baby dies of injuries following weekend crash in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Highway Patrol confirms a baby has died after a crash in Bladen County over the weekend. Officers responded to a crash on Susie Sand Hill Road near Bull Street in Elizabethtown at 5:51 p.m. on October 22nd. Troopers say Brittany Pope,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested on drug charges after car flips in Wilmington chase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested on felony drug charges following a short chase in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wilmington Police Department were investigating possible drug activity just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Task force members attempted...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police offer safety tips ahead of Halloween

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —It’s just days away until Halloween. More people are expected to be out this year following the pandemic. Local law enforcement agencies are offering tips and tricks to keep Halloween a fun and safe event for everyone. The Wilmington Police Department advises parents planning on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFPUA intervenes in Chemours permit appeal, seeks protective discharge limits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) has filed a motion to intervene in Chemour’s recent appeal of a discharge permit. On September 15th, NCDEQ issued a final National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Treatment System (NPDES) permit for a treatment system to remove PFAS compounds in contaminated groundwater and stormwater, and water from seeps at Chemours’ Fayetteville Works chemical manufacturing site.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department graduating 17 firefighter recruits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over a dozen Wilmington Fire Department firefighter recruits will graduate in a ceremony this Sunday. The event will take place in Council Chambers at City Hall at 2:00 p.m., with 17 cadets being pinned by a loved one and presented their new helmet. “The 2022...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Police host annual ‘Pumpkin Walk’ with local children

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The community turned out in large numbers Thursday morning for Southport’s annual ‘ Pumpkin Walk’. Police officers say they had a great time with the Southport Baptist school kids, blocking roads and leading them around town. Kids made their way around Southport...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Town Council discusses parking in workshop

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —The town council held a workshop on Monday, and one of the big topics discussed was parking. Council received an update on some of the changes made this year, including text-to-park being implemented in all parking areas, and the installation of license plate recognition to aid in parking enforcement.
