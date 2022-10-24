ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

hudsontv.com

HoBOOken 5K Race is Saturday, Register Now

Registration is still open for the HoBOOken 5k race scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The race, along the Hoboken waterfront, begins at 10 a.m. at Pier A. It benefits the Hoboken Shelter, which serves 500 meals daily, hosts 1,000 showers weekly, and shelters 50 people nightly. For more information or...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

WNY Fall Festival, Ragamuffin Parade & Trunk or Treat is Monday

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman and the Board of Commissioners want to remind you of the Town’s Fall Festival / Ragamuffin Parade & Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 31st!. The Halloween Costume Lineup will start at 4 PM from Town Hall, located at 428...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hop Shuttle Service Restored in Hoboken

Hop shuttle service has been restored in Hoboken. The Blue, Red, Green, and Senior Hop shuttles will operate as regularly scheduled. For more information on the free Hop service, go to https://www.hobokennj.gov/resources/the-hop.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

WNY Free Senior Citizen Halloween Party Is Saturday

The Town of West New York has announced a free, senior citizen’s Halloween Party will be held this Saturday, October 29 at 12 noon at the Memorial Freshman Academy, located at 5400 Broadway. There will be a best costume contest. Tickets are available at the Senior’s Department Office. If...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers

Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Hosts Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest & Parade Sunday

Bring your pup and register for the Hoboken Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest and Parade fundraiser! The new fundraiser, organized by the Hoboken Community Center, will support the Hoboken Food Pantry. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Church Square Park. The costume contest will begin at 2:30 p.m. Prizes...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Suspect Arrested for 2021 Hit-and-Run On Tonnelle Avenue In North Bergen

A Newark man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 hit-and-run collision on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen that critically injured a 56-year-old woman and a 3-year-boy. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, 22-year old Micah James is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a crime of the third degree; Hindering Apprehension, a crime of the third degree; and two counts of Assault by Auto, crimes of the fourth degree. James was arrested in Hinesville, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 during a traffic stop with an open warrant relating to the collision and was extradited to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, where he arrived on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Sunday Fight Participants

Photo Credit: HudPost Hoboken Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka says the Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the persons involved in a street fight on Sunday morning, October 23, 2022. The incident occurred in the area of Hudson Street and Hudson Place. Mecka says, “No arrest has...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Fire Department Promotes 11, 2 New Battalion Chiefs & 9 New Captains

Photo Credits: Recently, the Bayonne Fire Department held a promotional ceremony for two new battalion chiefs and nine fire captains. The promotions were necessitated by recent retirements of senior superior officers in the Fire Department. The new battalion chiefs are John Andreychak and Thomas Obiedzinski. The new fire captains are...
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Man Arrested For Threatening Another Person With A Knife

58-year old James Kegel of Hoboken was arrested on Wednesday, October 26 at approximately 6:45 pm on the 300 block of Washington Street. According to Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka, Kegel was arrested for aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and weapons possession. Mecka says police units responded to that area...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Two Charged After Authorities Seize More Than 450 Grams of Methamphetamine

Two individuals have been arrested on drug charges following a joint investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and 36-year old Husam Fooda of East Elmhurst,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

