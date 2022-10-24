A Newark man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 hit-and-run collision on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen that critically injured a 56-year-old woman and a 3-year-boy. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, 22-year old Micah James is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a crime of the third degree; Hindering Apprehension, a crime of the third degree; and two counts of Assault by Auto, crimes of the fourth degree. James was arrested in Hinesville, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 during a traffic stop with an open warrant relating to the collision and was extradited to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, where he arrived on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO