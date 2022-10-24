ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, ME

foxbangor.com

Two arrested in Clifton on Monday on drug charges

CLIFTON– Two people were arrested in Clifton Monday morning on drug charges. “This morning we conducted a search warrant for the investigation of drugs, and during this search warrant two subjects were arrested. One is male and his name is Michael Drake and he’s 54-years old, and the second one was a female named Jessica Lovely and she was about 36-years old,” said Sgt. Roy Peary of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department.
CLIFTON, ME
wrif.com

Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer

A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Drugs seized from Clifton residence

CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Clifton Monday morning. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they received information drugs were being sold from a residence on Scotts Point Road. Deputies along with MDEA agents and Washington County Sheriff’s K9 units searched the...
CLIFTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
ROCKLAND, ME
Ellsworth American

Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories

BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Injured stray dog finds a forever home

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
BRADFORD, ME
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Mills announces $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care. She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five. Mills says the funds are from the...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Road in Old Town temporarily closed to replace culvert

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Old Town. College Ave. Extension will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. City officials say a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road is being replaced. They ask those who park in the lot across from Sewall...
OLD TOWN, ME
