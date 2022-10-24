Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Two People Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Millinocket, Maine
Two People Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Millinocket, Maine. On Friday, October 21, 2022, the East MIllinocket Police Department arrested a man and a woman for drug trafficking after an investigation over several months. Search Warrant Executed on Penobscot Avenue. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue...
foxbangor.com
Two arrested in Clifton on Monday on drug charges
CLIFTON– Two people were arrested in Clifton Monday morning on drug charges. “This morning we conducted a search warrant for the investigation of drugs, and during this search warrant two subjects were arrested. One is male and his name is Michael Drake and he’s 54-years old, and the second one was a female named Jessica Lovely and she was about 36-years old,” said Sgt. Roy Peary of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department.
wrif.com
Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer
A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
wabi.tv
Drugs seized from Clifton residence
CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Clifton Monday morning. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they received information drugs were being sold from a residence on Scotts Point Road. Deputies along with MDEA agents and Washington County Sheriff’s K9 units searched the...
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
wabi.tv
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
‘False Reports’ Prompt Bangor Police To Issue Statement on Suicide
The Bangor Police Department was forced to issue a statement on an incident that took place near the Bangor V.A. Clinic Wednesday morning. They initially received a report of the discharge of a weapon at around 7:30 AM. According to Sgt Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department:. "When officers...
Former police officer sentenced for selling drugs from cruiser, gun charges in Maine
CALAIS, Maine — A former police officer who had worked nearly 20 years in Maine was sentenced to serve four years in prison for drug and gun-related charges last week. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, of Cherryfield was charged in 2021 with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl, and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance Team
The city of Bangor, Maine recently gave the Bangor Police Department $285,000 in its annual budget to fund the Bangor Community Assistance team. This team will consist of four mental health workers. The idea behind the team is to minimize interactions between those experiencing a mental health crisis and members of law enforcement.
mainepublic.org
Bangor will pilot new team of mental health experts to respond to police calls
Officials in Bangor say they will create a new team of crisis intervention experts who will respond to mental health and other welfare calls that are now being dealt with by police. The city's police department received funds over the summer to launch the Bangor Community Assistance Team, made up...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
Ellsworth American
Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories
BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
wabi.tv
Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
wabi.tv
Mills announces $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care. She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five. Mills says the funds are from the...
wabi.tv
Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
wabi.tv
Road in Old Town temporarily closed to replace culvert
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Old Town. College Ave. Extension will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. City officials say a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road is being replaced. They ask those who park in the lot across from Sewall...
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0