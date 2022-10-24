Read full article on original website
Wilcox Count Extension Office holding Pumpkin Painting Contest
Students of ages 9 to 18 in Wilcox County are invited to enter into the county Extension Office's Pumpkin Painting Contest. The deadline to submit painted pumpkins is Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. They can be submitted at the Wilcox County Courthouse Annex on 12 Water Street in Camden. For...
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan
The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
Legal Notices, October 27, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Ruby Lee Turner, Deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent. having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons.
West Alabama residents prepared for storms
SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – West Alabama braced for the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday. An EF-2 tornado devastated the Sawyerville community of Hale County in February, destroying 20 homes and claiming one life. Bread of Life Church Pastor Mercy Pickens is glad there were no tornado threats this time around. The entire church was destroyed […]
Historic home in Marion dates back to 1850s
A historic house in Perry County can be found in Marion, dating back to the late 1850s. It is also called Perry County's most expensive home, according to Catfish 100.1. Called the Kenworthy Hall, it is also known as Carlisle-Martin House. It was built in an Italian styled villa architecture...
North Perry Fire Department to host Fall Festival
The North Perry Fire Department will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. There will be a pumpkin patch, duck pond, cake walk, bingo, drink toss and other activities. There will also be a drawing for a Yeti bundle, which is $5 for a single ticket at $20 for five tickets.
Selma University to hold open house, HBCU proclamation
Selma University will hold an open house event tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of HBCU month. Featured will be a cookout, as well as prizes and giveaways. An HBCU proclamation will be read at 12 p.m. Selma University is located at 1501 Boynton Street in Selma.
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
Autaugaville woman dies following I-65 crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autaugaville woman has died following an early Wednesday morning crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Brandi L. Cofer, 26, was killed in a crash that happened on Interstate 65 near mile marker 173 around 12:30 a.m. That’s about a mile outside of Montgomery.
Photographic Nights of Selma announced for Nov. 18-20
The next Photographic Nights of Selma hosted by ArtsRevive event will take place Nov. 18-20. Founded by Stephane Kossmann and JoAnne Bland, the event is part of a series with sister festivals in France and Morocco. It takes place by the Alabama River next to Edmund Pettus Bridge. John Simmons...
Selma High goes virtual due to rise in illnesses including COVID
Selma High School has switched to learning remotely after a rise in student and staff cases of flu-like symptoms and COVID. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd says the main concern is to put the welfare of the entire school community first. “You can never be too safe. With flu season now underway, we know someone can easily transmit it to others, and we felt virtual learning would be best to prevent the worst-case scenario.”
Absentee voting for general election is open, but follow these rules for your vote to count
Absentee voting for the Nov. 8 election is open in Alabama, but there are rules you must follow for your vote to count, according to Dallas County Circuit Clerk Lynnethia Robinson Bennett. . “If you would like to vote absentee, the first thing you do is fill out an absentee...
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
Northport Man Spit on Event Staff During Scuffle at Bryant-Denny Stadium
A Northport man is facing a series of misdemeanor charges after he allegedly spit on two event staff members at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama Crimson Tide's Homecoming football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. According to court records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to a...
Severe storms possible tonight
Most of the Black Belt region is under a slight risk for severe weather tonight, with a tornado watch issued for Dallas County until 7 p.m. According to AlabamaWx Weather Blog strong, gusty winds and hail will be threats. Tornados are a possibility mainly for the western part of the state.
1 dead, 1 jailed following shooting in Selma
One man is dead and another behind bars following a shooting in Selma. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Gaines Avenue, said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson. Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge. Killed was 23-year-old Qwadevine Dewayne...
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to hold Annual Purple & Gold Ball in November
The Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold its Annual Purple & Gold Ball fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. The ball will take place at the Pride of Alabama Elks Lodge on 4804 Water Avenue in Selma. Attire is semi-formal. Tickets are $30 for...
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
